Jury duty scam strikes Surry

DOBSON — Being summoned for jury duty can be stressful enough, but it’s even worse when a person is contacted and told that he or she is facing warrants for not reporting to serve.

Residents of Surry County have been receiving such telephone calls, prompting law enforcement officials to issue a warning that this is just the latest scam targeting consumers.

Several reports were received Thursday by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office from people contacted about an alleged jury duty problem.

The person on the other end of the line has identified himself as Deputy Jason Balock, or a similar name, according to the alert issued by county authorities, and sometimes as a Deputy Johnson — but always a Surry Sheriff’s Office member.

Those called are advised that they missed jury duty and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

First of all, Chief Deputy Lauren Osborne said Friday, this is not the procedure used when someone actually does fail to report for jury service.

This results in the court issuing an order to be served on that individual by a law enforcement officer. “It’s not a call,” Osborne said of how such cases are handled.

The objective of the recent scam calls of which county authorities have been made aware is money — getting citizens to pay non-existent fines to avoid going to jail. Fear of this leads to some people being easily victimized.

Osborne’s advice for anyone contacted by a person pretending to be an officer and citing the jury duty problem is to simply hang up the telephone, since the call is obviously bogus.

“And don’t give them any money,” the chief deputy emphasized.

“If you have any calls like this, we recommend that you do not give the caller any information,” the alert from the Surry Sheriff’s Office states. “Hang up immediately and do not answer further calls from that number.”

Cell phones have a block feature and with land lines, customers can call their telephone provider and ask to have numbers blocked.

“But if it comes in as ‘unknown,’ it is impossible to block,” Osborne said.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office does not actively pursue every complaint about a scam call. If someone is taken in by the caller and actually loses money, it can be turned into an investigation, Osborne said.

Often such calls originate from foreign countries, making the perpetrators “real hard to prosecute,” he added.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

