Father/son charged with murder

LOWGAP — Father and son are in custody facing murder charges after a woman’s body was found in Surry County this week.

“Jimmie Calvin Anderson, age 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, age 30, both of 160 Timber Lane, Lowgap, have been charged with first-degree murder,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs Saturday night.

The body of the female was found in a barn at the suspects’ address on Thursday around 2 p.m., according to Combs.

The property is just on the west side of a stand of trees from Cedar Ridge Elementary School on Flippin Road.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office detectives contacted the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and an intense inquiry ensued.

“Our detectives and N.C. SBI agents have worked together tirelessly to collect evidence in order to establish the probable cause for the charges in this case,” Combs added without giving an particulars in the case at this time.

The victim’s body was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy; her identity was being withheld pending notification to the family.

The case is still under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the only convictions listed with the state against the father are driving while intoxicated and violation of the mandatory school-attendance law.

The son’s NC DPS page lists an August 2016 conviction for assault on an officer for which he received probation and a suspended sentence.

Third case

This is the third murder case in Surry County in the past year and fourth in 14 months.

• A stabbing on May 16 led to a Surry County man being charged with killing his brother.

Carl Rodney Lee Hickson Jr., 51, was accused of stabbing Eric James Hickson, 40, multiple times at a location in Pine Ridge.

On Sept. 28 last year, a teen was struck by gunshots and died more than a week later in a Winston-Salem hospital.

• Devan Skyler Upchurch, 17, and the accused murderer, Chad Delano Rose, 34, were both listed as living at the same address where the shooting occurred: 170 Long St., Mount Airy, in the Toast community. Rose was also believed to have wounded his live-in girlfriend, listed as Upchurch’s mother.

• On July 24, 2017, Nathan Corey Atkins, 27, died in a house fire on Starr Memory Trail.

Matthew Ray Lawson, 29, of Soldier Lane in Ararat, and Candace Leigh Lowe, 31, of 349 Hamlin Ford Road, Dobson, have been charged with first-degree murder.

• This list doesn’t include the May crash of Trooper Samuel Bullard as the high-speed pursuit that resulted in his death crossed over into Yadkin County.

Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin, was later arrested in Wilkes County.

• This also doesn’t include the announcement in January that a Surry County man had been charged with a Wilkes County murder.

Steven Wayne Wood, 46, of Bear Creek Road, Dobson, and James Patrick Urick, 39, of Martin Road, North Wilkesboro, were both charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and/or entering in the incident, which allegedly lead to the death of Daniel K. Walters Sr.

• Also in the past few months, a former Virginia Tech student was sentenced in June to 50 years in prison for stabbing a 13-year-old girl and dumping her body in Lowgap in January 2016.

David Eisenhauer was an 18-year-old freshman studying engineering at the time of the murder.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

