Surry County board honors 911 call center director

DOBSON — Emergency personnel have been gearing up and dealing with Hurricane Florence’s impact locally all week, and the local 911 center is doing so led by a director recently recognized for her advanced training.

At the most recent county commissioners meeting, the board welcomed Stephanie Conner, her husband Kevin and son Evan.

Conner is the director of the Surry 911 Communications Center. She has been with the county center for 18 years.

In discussing her work environment last year, Conner said, “In the room, calls go from routine where they just need to talk to an officer, to my baby’s not breathing, to my son’s shot himself, to UFO sightings. Every medical call, we do instructions for: from CPR to rescue breathing, child birth, bleeding control, even EPI pen administration.”

When those answering the calls need help, Conner is there to assist and provide guidance.

At the recent meeting, the Board of Commissioners congratulated Conner for achieving Certified Public-Safety Executive 303 certification through APCO International.

“It’s quite an achievement,” said John Shelton, county emergency services director. “She works really hard to stay above the curve on professionalism. She does a great job with the center.”

The Certified Public-Safety Executive Program consists of two 12-week online courses and one nine-day capstone course at APCO headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to the organization’s website.

The first course says it focuses on foundational issues in the field of executive leadership, including: management versus leadership; models, theories and styles of leadership; issues specific to public-safety communications leadership; and ethical leadership in the 21st century.

The second course explores the various attributes, skill sets and attitudes that define successful leaders. Topics include the ways leaders define themselves, relate to others, understand their organizations, provide vision and initiate and manage change. The course includes resources from renowned professionals in the leadership field and distinguished academic institutions.

The final step is a nine-day, high-paced seminar featuring case studies of leadership in the public sector and insights from distinguished guest speakers with years of experience in the public-safety communications industry.

“Stephanie is also in line in to take the presidency of the N.C. Emergency Number Association,” said Shelton. “She’s the vice president now. We’re all very proud of her.

“Everything is information technology now in all forms and facets. That’s everything from history and information on the call, how the call is dispatched, coordination and disaster. 911 is the hub of all public safety activity in the county.”

