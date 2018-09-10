Missing woman last seen in Surry

SPARTA — Law enforcement officers are seeking help in locating an Alleghany County woman who was last seen in Surry County last week.

Sgt. Robbie Dolinger, Alleghany Sheriff’s Office, said his office was contacted Thursday by the mother of Melanie Dawn Smithers, 37. Dolingers said the mother hadn’t seen Smithers in a week and reported her missing.

During his investigation, the sergeant found someone who reportedly dropped Smithers off at an address on Old Lowgap Road on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Working with Surry County Det. Justin Stirewalt, Dolinger said they found another witness who claimed to have seen Smithers on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Circle K convenience store across from Brintle’s Truck Stop, which is near the intersection of N.C. 89 and Interstate 77.

Dolinger asked that anyone with information on the case call either his county’s office at 336-372-4455 or the Surry County office at 336-401-8900.

This photo was provided by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office of Melanie Dawn Smithers, who was last seen a week ago near the intersection of I-77 and N.C. 89. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_MissingWoman_filtered.jpg This photo was provided by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office of Melanie Dawn Smithers, who was last seen a week ago near the intersection of I-77 and N.C. 89. Submitted photo

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.