David H. Diamont Stadium dedicated

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Former East Surry football coach and North Carolina State Representative David Diamont was recognized in front of a crowd of hundreds of his former players, assistant coaches, friends and dignitaries on Sunday afternoon, as the Cardinals’ football stadium was officially dedicated as the “David H. Diamont Stadium.”

Coach Diamont, who won 291 games as the head coach at East Surry (1977-89, 1999-2017) and Mount Airy (1991-95), retired early in 2018. The Surry County Board of Education voted last spring to rename the East Surry stadium in his honor. It has been referred to as the “David H. Diamont Stadium” since the season began, and this became official on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Diamont received the prestigious Laurel Wreath Award personally from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Cooper, a longtime friend of Diamont’s from the latter’s time as a Representative in the N.C. House, made the trip from Raleigh to make the presentation. The Laurel Wreath Award is the state’s highest decoration for individuals who make a major contribution to the state in the area of sports.

Diamont also received a framed copy of a proclamation from Pilot Mountain Mayor Dwight Atkins declaring Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 as “Coach David H. Diamont Day” in the town.

His distinguished record not only as a coach, but also as a teacher and a public servant, were recognized by those in attendance. Mamie Stuphin of the Board of Education spoke at length about the literally thousands of students who received scholarships or were otherwise recognized among Diamont’s students, and Cooper talked about how as a member of the House, Diamont promoted public education in North Carolina and was responsible for educational appropriations.

Near the end of the ceremony, a granite monument was unveiled, which featured Diamont’s quote about the stadium that now bears his name: “In this stadium, we bring our community together, and help our children grow into good citizens.”

