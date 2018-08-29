Two locals killed in Winston-Salem accident

WINSTON-SALEM — Two Mount Airy residents have been killed in a two-car collision on the north side of Winston-Salem, according to published reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department told local news stations that the two people died in a crash at University Parkway and U.S. 52 around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Pamela June Akers, 59, and Eddie Akers, 64, died after the vehicle they were in crossed the center line and struck a 2016 full-size Ford van.

Investigators believe the 2013 Nissan in which the Akers were passengers was headed north on University when the driver wanted to turn left onto the ramp for U.S. 52 north. Another driver was traveling south in the Ford van just past El Torero Mexicano restaurant when he went straight into the intersection.

The Winston-Salem police did not release the name of the person driving the Nissan, but said that person was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford van went to a hospital with minor injuries.

University Parkway at U.S 52 was closed for more than five hours.

Déjà vu

The accident bears some similarities to another fatal wreck on that same road two years ago.

On July 15, 2016, Clinton Edwards and his sister Mary Edwards King were headed back to Surry County after visiting another sister in the hospital. They were turning left from North Point Boulevard onto University just 2.3 miles south of where this accident happened.

In that instance, their 2007 Honda Civic was struck broadside by a 1995 Ford F-150 truck that failed to stop for the red light.

The truck struck the side of the driver (Edwards), and he died on the scene. The sister in the passenger seat lived for two more weeks before passing.

A key difference in that case, however, was that the truck driver, Robert Taylor Downey, would later plead guilty on five charges including drunk driving as his blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.31, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08. And in this case, the police said the investigation leads them to believe the Nissan turned into the van’s path.