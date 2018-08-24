71-year-old charged with assault on handicapped women

A King woman who worked for Behavioral Service of Mount Airy has been charged with multiple assaults on handicapped persons, according to a written statement from the King Police Department.

Thelma Diane Boyles, 71, of East School Street in King, was arrested Aug. 13 by King police on allegations of assaulting a 23-year-old female with Down Syndrome. Additional charges were filed against Boyles on Thursday, August 23 accusing her of assaulting a handicapped person in an incident which allegedly occurred in September 2017.

Boyles was employed by Behavioral Service of Mount Airy to provide care to mentally handicapped individuals in her home on East School Street.

The alleged assaults consisted of multiple physical strikes and pushing the victims, according to the release.

Boyles is out on an unsecured bond, pending court in Stokes County. She is no longer employed by Behavioral Service of Mount Airy.

