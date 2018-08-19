Teen struck, killed by minivan

A teen was killed Saturday night as he walked along U.S. 52 near Skyline Memory Gardens.

Ernesto Medoza Garcia, 17, of Galloway Street, Mount Airy, died after being struck by a minivan just north of Old Buck Shoals Road on the south end of the city, said John Shelton, emergency services director.

The minivan didn’t appear to leave the road, so the pedestrian must have been walking on the highway instead of the shoulder, according to Shelton.

Heavy rains fell Saturday evening, saturating the ground. Could that have played a factor in the victim avoiding the side of the road?

That’s possible, said Shelton. There was nearly three inches of rain that fell Saturday. Just walking through the median’s grass left his shoes and pants legs soaked, but he couldn’t speculate on the victim’s actions.

Asked if the teen was wearing bright or reflective clothing that could be easier seen with headlights, Shelton said the clothes were fairly dark.

The trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol who investigated the accident was not available Sunday afternoon. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.