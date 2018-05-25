MAHS’s George takes on new duties

Mount Airy High School principal Sandy George has two new titles, the school district announced on Friday.

Not only is her position within Mount Airy City Schools morphing, but Dr. George also has earned the honor of being named president of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent, said that George will take on a dual role next year. She will be transitioning into a leadership position with the central office as the executive director of auxiliary services. But she will continue as co-principal of the high school for one more year before moving into the central office full-time.

George has been with the school system for all 34 years of her career; she has been principal of Mount Airy High for the past 16 years. The self-proclaimed “number one Bears fan” on Twitter can often be found after hours tweeting about school activities and sporting events.

She obtained her Bachelor of Arts Physical Education Degree from Pfeiffer College in 1984 and began teaching in the district as a health/physical education teacher as well as a track and volleyball coach.

She earned her Masters of Physical Education from Gardner-Webb College in 1988. In 1992, she went on to earn her Masters in School Administration from Gardner-Webb. In 2012, she graduated with her Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University.

In between her two masters degrees, George managed to win a state championship and two conference coach of the year awards.

The first coach of the year award came in 1990 as she led the Lady Bears to the state 1A/2A volleyball title. Teams can have a drop-off after a title, but George came back to win a second-consecutive coaching award in 1991.

Her administrative career began in 1996 when she became the high school’s assistant principal. She served for six years before moving up to principal in 2002.

Over the past 16 years, George has been named principal of the year twice.

In 2011, she earned Region 7 Principal of the Year for North Carolina and saw her school awarded a 2011 National Blue Ribbon School title. Through her leadership she has supported staff and students as they have captured numerous conference, regional and state titles.

For their efforts in the 2016-2017 school year, Mount Airy High School won the coveted Wells Fargo State Cup for 1A athletics. Earlier this month, George said the Granite Bears were second only to Lincoln Charter this year.

Now she will get to impact athletics as the state athletic association president for the next year.

“This position will give her the flexibility to impact athletics across the state and fulfill her obligation to this organization,” said Morrison.

“I am excited that we are promoting Dr. Sandy George,” said Morrison. “She has contributed much in the last 33 years to serve the students and families of Mount Airy City Schools. I am glad we will be able to use her abilities to serve in an even bigger role.”

The skill set which Dr. George has developed in her years of leadership will serve the city schools well as she directs areas such as K-12 discipline, transportation, school nutrition and assisting with the completion of capital outlay projects, according to the superintendent.

Part of her duties will be as dean of discipline working with the Alternative Learning Program, said Morrison. George will be working with the other four principals to identify chronic discipline issues and solutions.

“I am excited for this new opportunity in Mount Airy City Schools,” said George. “I love the staff and students at Mount Airy High School and will miss working with them on a daily basis. However, I am excited to continue my work with this great school system and to also have the ability to impact students throughout our system and the state.”

With George taking on so many new duties at the central office and the athletic association, the high school will need some help.

Effective July 1, Chief Operations Officer Jason Dorsett will be the chief officer and interim principal for Mount Airy High.

Dorsett has a wealth of experience to prepare him to step into this role. He previously served as assistant principal there, then progressed to principal at Jones Intermediate. After taking a job with the central office, he once before stepped in as an interim principal for Mount Airy Middle.

According to the school district, Dorsett will take over the day-to-day duties “for at least a year.”

Beginning July 2019, George will transition fully to the central office.

