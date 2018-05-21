Fuel spill, minor injuries cause traffic congestion

DOBSON — Early Monday morning traffic on I-77 near milemarker 88 slowed as a two tractor-trailer accident caused lane closures.

According to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, the crash resulted in minor injuries to at least one person and a fuel spill short before 7:30 a.m.

“One tractor-trailer hit the side of another that was sitting on the side of the interstate,” said Shelton. “The one that was sitting on the side of the road left the roadway and went through the guard rail and into the tree line there and hit several trees. There was a fuel spill of 100 gallons as a result of a rupture in the fuel tanks.”

The driver of the swiped truck was transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County in Mount Airy for minor injuries; however, the damage to the truck was reported as a total loss.

In spite of the damage and clean up, traffic was slowed, but not stopped.

“We had one lane open throughout the entire incident,” said Shelton.

No further information was immediately available.

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving two tractor-trailers on I77 near mile marker 88 Monday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_imagejpeg_1.jpg Emergency crews respond to an accident involving two tractor-trailers on I77 near mile marker 88 Monday morning. Submitted Photo An accident involving two tractor-trailers on I-77 near milemarker 88 pushed one truck off the road Monday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_imagejpeg_2.jpg An accident involving two tractor-trailers on I-77 near milemarker 88 pushed one truck off the road Monday morning. Submitted Photo