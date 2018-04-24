History Day winners

DOBSON — A number of students from Surry County and elsewhere in this region of North Carolina are heading to a statewide National History Day competition on Saturday, after qualifying for the competition with their performances at a recent regional contest held at Surry Community College.

The local college accommodated more than 150 students in this year’s district competition, which included area schools in northwestern North Carolina. It was the college’s sixth year hosting the event that attracted competitors from Surry Early College in Dobson; Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy; as well as Patton High School, Morganton; Atkins and North Forsyth high schools, Winston-Salem; Hendersonville Middle School, Hendersonville; East Iredell Middle School, Statesville; and Classical Scholars, Arden.

Surry Community College is one of eight statewide district hosts, along with Chowan University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, East Carolina University, Cape Fear Museum, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina State Archives and Western Carolina University.

“It was an extremely successful event with a record number of schools represented and the broadest coverage of categories that we have had in our brief history hosting the event,” said Richard Shelton, a history instructor at Surry Community College and district coordinator for the competition. “We had an outstanding group of judges and volunteers that made the contest an excellent experience for all.”

Shelton was all smiles during the competition and said it was his favorite day of the year.

“I love seeing the kids’ faces light up as they show off their hard work,” he added.

Categories of participation include documentaries, dramatic performances, exhibits, historical papers and website designs, with all but historical papers open to individual or group participation. Participants were assigned a project theme, “Conflict and Compromise in History.”

Winners in the various categories are: Anna Banas, Meryn Dougherty and Sara Windsor of Millennium Charter Academy placed first in Junior Group Documentary. Hendersonville Middle School students Catherine Jones and Halle Vasquez placed second in Junior Group Documentary, while classmates Emily Fogo and Lilly Simmons won third in the same category.

The Junior Group Performance by Katherine Grady, Katy Sue Malt and Sierra Manning of Classical Scholars took home a blue ribbon.

Anne Jones and Ava Moss of Hendersonville Middle School won first place in Junior Group Exhibit, Lilliana Sanchez and Natalia Nieto of East Iredell Middle School placed second, and Daniel Shinault and David Shinault of Millennium Charter Academy took third.

Hendersonville Middle School students Hayden Thompson and Melodi Van’t Hoff won first place in Junior Group Website, while classmates Cecelia Cagle and Vanessa Wingard won second place. The winners of the Junior Individual Website were also from Hendersonville Middle School with the first place going to Grace Currin. Second place went to Rebecca McDowell, and Taryn Keyzer received third.

Junior Individual Exhibit winners were: first place, Sophia Kiser of Millennium Charter Academy, second place, Abby Ferguson of East Iredell Middle School and third place, Annika Joyce of Millennium Charter Academy.

Madelyn Hill from Hendersonville Middle School won first place in Junior Individual Paper.

Atkins High School students John Davenport, Amon Quick and Kendall Tillery won first in Senior Group Documentary. Surry Early College’s Matthew Gillespie, Isaac Bledsoe, Cesar Rodriguez and Oscar Ocampo won second in the same category, while classmates Jacob Lowe, Jett Midkiff, Juan Santamaria and Nathaniel Whitt won third place.

The Senior Group Performance category was won by students from North Forsyth High School. Ryan Garcia, Yvette Torres and Triston Vanhoy placed first while Daniela Alvarado and Rebeca Coreas placed second.

First place in Senior Group Exhibit went to Paloma Garcia and Abril Sanchez of Surry Early College. North Forsyth High School students Diana Angeles, Reyna Flores and Carina Barbosa won second place in the same category, while classmates Victoria Sostaita and Aarti Saina won third.

Senior Group Website winners were Alex Urquiza, Jesus Martinez and Eric Soriano of Surry Early College. Jackson Northern and Jackson Oves of Atkins High placed second, and North Forsyth High students Andrew Banner, David Boyer and Andrew Sanderson placed third. The Senior Individual Website winners were all from North Forsyth High with Brianna Cordero placing first, Andrea Rodriguez placing second and Malcolm Jones placing third.

Winners in the Senior Individual Documentary are first place, Maria Granados of North Forsyth; second place, Miguel Paredes of Surry Early College; and third place, Emily Cazarez of Surry Early College.

Alexa Langley of Atkins won first in Senior Individual Performance, while Elisha Wells of North Forsyth won second and classmate Dorrian Perkins won third. Kaley Wood of Atkins took first place in Senior Individual Exhibit, Aleah Gunthrope of North Forsyth second place and Lauren Barker of Surry Early College placed third.

The Senior Individual Paper winners are Sterling Hall of Patton with a first-place win. Brianna Lawless of North Forsyth placed second and classmate Danae’ Anderson placed third.

National History Day was established in 1974 and offers year-long academic programs that engage more than half a million middle and high-school students around the world annually in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. These research-based projects are entered into contests at the local, district, and state levels, where the top student projects have the opportunity to advance to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.

The winners of the Surry Community College contest will now travel to Raleigh on Saturday for the state competition.

For more information about getting involved in the National History Day competition, contact Rick Shelton at (336) 386-3236 or sheltonr@surry.edu.

Paloma Garcia and Abril Sanchez of Surry Early College received first place in the Senior Group Exhibit with their display of Shay's Rebellion. Surry Community College recently held a regional National History Day competition for middle and high school students. Award winners represent schools including Millennium Charter Academy, Patton High School, Atkins High School, Surry Early College, North Forsyth High School, Hendersonville Middle School, East Iredell Middle School, and Classical Scholars. Students from Surry Early College participated in this year's National History Day competition.

Students heading to state competition