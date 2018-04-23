Walking down memory lane

While there might still be a few weeks of school left, that hasn’t stopped Mount Airy High School’s seniors from perhaps getting a little nostaligic.

Recently, the students took one last stroll through the halls Tharrington Primary, Jones Intermediate, and Mount Airy Middle, the schools most of them attended on their journey toward their senior year.

”This graduation walk was a great moment for our seniors, younger students, parents, and staff members,” school spokesperson Sonia Dickerson said. “Younger students were reminded of the goal of graduation while parents and staff members celebrated successfully impacting another cohort of students. Elementary teachers were overjoyed to see their former students grown and doing well. Middle school teachers were impressed by how their former students had transformed in such a short time.”

Seniors wrapped up this event by attending the capping ceremony at Mount Airy High School. This event served as a reminder to finish the year strong and to celebrate all the learning they have accomplished in their lives. They selected a person of significance to cap them. Some chose a close friend, mentor, coach, family member, or teacher who impacted them.

Simon Cawley walking the last hall of Tharrington Primary School. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_01031.jpg Simon Cawley walking the last hall of Tharrington Primary School. Submitted photo Seniors Antonio Reyes, Terrance Bender, Tristan Sanderson, and Hiatt Nester entering Jones Intermediate School for their graduation walk. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_4892.jpg Seniors Antonio Reyes, Terrance Bender, Tristan Sanderson, and Hiatt Nester entering Jones Intermediate School for their graduation walk. Submitted photo Seniors Jo Snow and Madeline Mayfield talking through Tharrington Primary School, sharing a few high-fives with the students there. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_4970.jpg Seniors Jo Snow and Madeline Mayfield talking through Tharrington Primary School, sharing a few high-fives with the students there. Submitted photo Senior Tatyana Long shares a hug with her second grade teacher, Patti Bobbitt. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_4977.jpg Senior Tatyana Long shares a hug with her second grade teacher, Patti Bobbitt. Submitted photo Seniors, and interns, Tatyana Long and Elizabeth Marion celebrating with middle school students who they have worked with this year, Yankel Almodovar Gonzalez, Josean Joel Feliciano Garcia, and Kenny Jahir Rivas Martinez. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_8114.jpg Seniors, and interns, Tatyana Long and Elizabeth Marion celebrating with middle school students who they have worked with this year, Yankel Almodovar Gonzalez, Josean Joel Feliciano Garcia, and Kenny Jahir Rivas Martinez. Submitted photo Senior Ian Holder being capped by Young Life leader Eric Leathers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0071.jpg Senior Ian Holder being capped by Young Life leader Eric Leathers. Submitted photo Senior Megan Eads being capped by her brother, Samuel Eads. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0034.jpg Senior Megan Eads being capped by her brother, Samuel Eads. Submitted photo