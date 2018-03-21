Unexpected winter storm strikes Surry County

Unexpected snow and freezing rain made Surry County roadways treacherous Wednesday evening, with a number of wrecks reported around the area.

The worst of the accidents, at least early on, occurred when two tractor-trailers wrecked on Interstate 77, near the weigh station north of North Carolina Highway 89, closing both southbound lanes of the interstate. Traffic quickly backed up to the North Carolina-Virginia state line, and was stalled for several hours.

While there had been a winter weather advisory for the mountains of North Carolina and into Virginia, no such advisory was issued for Surry County until the winter precipitation began shortly after nightfall. As of midnight, the National Weather Service had such an advisory in effect for the county through noon Wednesday, with snow and sleet expected overnight and into the morning hours of Wednesday.

Total accumulation of an inch was expected, although the weather service said some areas could experience more.

The service issued a winter storm warning for Carroll and Patrick counties, with snowfall of up to 4 inches expected.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.

This was one of two tractor-trailers involved in a wreck on Interstate 77 Wednesday night. While no serious injuries were reported, the southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for several hours. (Photo courtesy Surry County EMS)