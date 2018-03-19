Gary Tilley picked for county seat

MOUNTAIN PARK — Dr. Gary Tilley is the county’s choice to replace Buck Golding on the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Golding retired last month with nine months left before the November elections. Tilley will serve in his stead through the end of the year — although the spring primary will decide the ultimate winner on May 8.

The board held its regularly scheduled meeting in the media center of Mountain Park Elementary, one of three schools getting a facelift next year, thanks to a bond issuance passed by the county last month.

Those in attendance had a two-hour wait to hear the commissioners’ vote as the board took care of some other items on the list, including a lengthy report from the Department of Social Services and a discussion of the Barter Theatre project starting this summer in Mount Airy.

Four men have filed for the Central District race. Since all four are Republicans, the May 8 primary is the deciding vote.

Dr. Tilley, Tony Tilley, Tony Childs and Mark Marion were all invited to attend the board meeting so that the commissioners and the general public could become familiar with the men.

Mark Jones, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party, said that in 42 counties the outgoing commissioner’s party would have the right to name the suitor. In the other 58 counties (like Surry), state statute requires the party to make a recommendation to the commissioners who select the successor.

Jones told the board that the GOP executive committee met Thursday evening to interview the four candidates.

“All candidates were given an opportunity to tell us about themselves and answer questions from members of the executive committee,” said Jones.

“After several hours of candidate interviews and committee deliberations, the executive committee voted to recommend Mr. Mark Marion be appointed as the temporary replacement to the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

“We voted by secret ballot, and Mr. Marion received 54 percent (13 of 24) of the votes in the four-way race. Mr. Tony Tilley received eight votes, Mr. Tony Childs received two votes, and Mr. Gary Tilley received one vote.”

Jones said Marion is a member of the GOP committee, but as a matter of propriety, he chose not to stay in the room when the other candidates were questioned.

“Furthermore, he abstained from voting and was not present when we voted,” noted Jones.

The commissioners gave the candidates a couple of minutes to introduce themselves to the audience. Chairman Eddie Harris noted that Tony Tilley was unable to attend due to out-of-town training, but did send a letter about himself.

County Manager Chris Knopf read Tony Tilley’s letter for the board.

Tony Tilley said he grew up on a farm, and his wife is a teacher. He has spent the past 11 years working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and serves as a volunteer fireman for South Surry Fire Department, including the past two years as its chief. He said his father, Jay Tilley, served as an officer of the law for decades with the Sheriff’s Office and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

Mark Marion said he was born and raised in Surry County. He is retired after 31 years at R.J. Reynolds, including holding some positions in management. He said he has been a member of the Mount Airy Elks Lodge for 18 years and has been an advocate for both veterans and children.

Tony Childs said he got his college degree in business and now serves as a certified financial planner. Among the accounts he currently services are the retirement plans for employees of Northern Hospital of Surry County and Mountain Valley Hospice.

Childs said he moved to Surry County in 1995, joined the county planning board in 2012 and in the past two years became a Guardian ad Litem.

Gary Tilley worked with Surry Community College for 29 years, including the role of executive vice president. He is a past chairman of the county Republican Party, past member of the planning board and currently is on the Board of Adjustments. He has been active in Boy Scouts and and other organizations. Now that he is retired he feels like he can devote plenty of time to the county’s needs.

He said the three pillars of his campaign are growth, character and transparency.

All four men mentioned church in their introductions.

Before making any decisions, Harris asked the commissioners if they had any questions to ask. He started things off by saying that he and Buck had held some heated discussions on the idea of consolidating schools. He said Buck favored having just one district across the county rather than Elkin and Mount Airy having their own. Harris asked their opinion.

Gary Tilley said that was an easy answer for him. Government governs best that is close to the people. It’s nice to have three separate entities.

Maron said he has been helping as a substitute teacher since retiring. He believes that smaller is better.

“I like the personal relationships we have,” he said.

Childs said he would be open to options that make sense. He believes in getting the most bang for the buck, but that he doesn’t know enough about the three school districts to say which approach is best.

After a few more question, the board was ready to make a vote.

“I trust that Mr. Marion’s performance, by winning a majority vote in a four-way race, will be carefully considered by the Board of Commissioners as you make your temporary appointment,” Jones told the board.

“The appointment of this temporary replacement represents an opportunity to bring the Surry County Board of Commissioners and the Surry County Republican Party closer together. I hope we can begin to heal old wounds as we unite to form a better, stronger Republican Party in Surry County.”

Despite the recommendation, the commissioners went a different direction.

Commissioner Larry Johnson said joining the board two years ago really opened his eyes as to just how much time the job consumes. It isn’t just a couple of meetings a month. There are committees to travel to, and work sessions to hold with county staff.

Believing the job to be time-consuming, Johnson could have been directing his thoughts on Childs, the only one of the three in attendance to not be retired.

Johnson then nominated Gary Tilley for the role. Harris seconded the motion, and the vote was unanimous.

Harris said this is a difficult process, and it wasn’t a choice made lightly by any board member. He recalled having Dr. Tilley as a teacher for a business class at SCC years ago and has always found him to be a good and honorable man.

Tilley will be sworn in to the position at the next meeting on April 2 in Dobson.

Mark Jones, left, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party, shakes hands with Dr. Gary Tilley, who was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners despite no endorsement from the GOP. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMGP0618.jpg Mark Jones, left, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party, shakes hands with Dr. Gary Tilley, who was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners despite no endorsement from the GOP. Jeff Linville | The News Tilley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMGP0617.jpg Tilley Jeff Linville | The News Mark Marion, left, the Surry County Republican Party nominee, shakes hands with other commissioner candidates, Bill Goins, center, and Gary Tilley (hidden from view). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMGP0576.jpg Mark Marion, left, the Surry County Republican Party nominee, shakes hands with other commissioner candidates, Bill Goins, center, and Gary Tilley (hidden from view). Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.