Collins arrested after Dobson chase

DOBSON — A Dobson police officer chased down a suspect wanted on more than 100 felony warrants in this region.

Todd Emerson Collins, 37, of 317 Rock Hill Church Road, Ararat, faces 110 felony warrants, 11 misdemeanor warrants and four traffic violations across five counties: Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin and Watauga in North Carolina and Carroll County in Virginia.

Dobson Police Chief Shawn Myers said one of his officers encountered Collins while on patrol Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., Officer Ryan Adams received information from an Officer Clay, the Elkin Police Department, that a wanted subject might be in Dobson, said Myers.

Adams was on patrol on Twin Oaks Road when he spotted a white Jeep with an expired license plate and expired inspection.

“Officer Adams attempted to stop the vehicle,” said the police chief, “but the vehicle failed to heed to the blue lights and siren. Officer Adams requested assistance from local agencies within in area.”

Responding to the call were officers with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Elkin and Mount Airy police departments, and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

“Officer Adams pursed the white Jeep south on Twin Oaks Road reaching speeds of 84mph in a 55mph zone, driving left of center several times, ran the stop sign at Hwy 268,” said Myers.

“The white Jeep turned left onto Highway 268 and right onto Aspen Woods Lane. The Jeep went off road into a field and down into a wooded area while Officer Adams continued to purse the vehicle.

“The white Jeep wrecked, hitting two trees, and the male subject jumped and ran from the vehicle into a thick, wooded area.”

Seeing the subject flee, Adams left his vehicle and pursued Collins into the woods, the chief said.

“Officer Adams continued to chase Mr. Collins on foot … for about 80 yards,” said Myers, before the officer was able to stop and apprehend the suspect.

“After further investigation the white Jeep was reported stolen that Todd Collins was driving, and Officer Adams located a quantity of methamphetamine inside the Jeep.”

When Adams checked with other agencies to see if they wanted Collins for other crimes, several popped up including Mount Airy, Elkin, Boone and North Wilkesboro police departments, sheriff’s departments for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin Watauga and Carroll (Virginia) counties, and the state Highway Patrol.

In addition to the 121 outstanding warrants, Myers said, “Adams will be issuing additional charges for Todd Emerson Collins for felony possession of stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, fail to heed to blue lights and siren, driving while license suspended, resist/obstruct and delay, aggressive driving, felony possession of 14.1 grams methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Collins is being held on a secured bond of $855,000. He will have several upcoming court dates across multiple jurisdictions.

In Surry County alone, some of the many charges include six counts of larceny of a vehicle, eight counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking in, four counts of possession of stolen cars, and six counts of possession of stolen goods.

Collins

Man charged with 100+ warrants

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

