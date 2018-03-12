Today’s winter weather is creating problems throughout the area.

In addition to a number of smaller fender benders and cars sliding off of roads, N.C. 89 was blocked for a while when an 18-wheeler jack-knifed across the road.

In addition, schools were closed today both in Mount Airy and Surry County, although there has been no official word on plans for Tuesday.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.