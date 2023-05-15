Suspect faces charges of rape, kidnapping

Law enforcement mum on details

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A man has been jailed on charges of kidnapping, rape, and several related charges, with a court appearance set for later this week, according to Surry County court record.

While it was not clear exactly where or when the incident occurred, several individuals claiming knowledge of the case, but who asked not to be identified, have alleged the attack occurred — or at least started — on the Mount Airy Greenway. They also said the victim is a juvenile female.

David Ray Lunsford, 37, no address available, was still being held in the Surry County Jail over the weekend on a number of charges. Among those are one count of first degree kidnapping, one count of first degree forcible rape, two counts of first degree forced sexual offense, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of crimes against nature, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. It is unknown whether he was eligible for bail or bond prior to trial, or if he is the only person being accused in the attack.

Chief Deputy Larry Lowe of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said both the patrol and criminal investigation divisions investigated the incident, but the sheriff’s office would not release any additional information.

Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson confirmed that a dual investigation was opened with his department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged recent sexual assault. A suspect was apprehended and is in custody facing numerous charges.

Watson said the parties met on the greenway but that the incident in question occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Mount Airy Police Department. They were involved with the investigation due to the fact the alleged sexual assault had a potential link to the greenway.

Lunsford has a criminal record dating back to 2006 with charges of breaking and entering and larceny. Most recently, in 2020 he was found guilty of larceny of a motor vehicle including dogs; both felony charges.

Lunsford is being held at the Surry County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, May 17.