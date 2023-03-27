City schools get compliance audit

Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison explained to the Surry County Board of Commissioner last week that the North Carolina Department of Public Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) conducted an on-site audit of Mount Airy High in October 2022.
Morrison told the board that since the system received grant money for renovations to the Career Technical Education building that, “We have to make sure that everything is ADA compliant. We agree with the premise that every child should have access to our facilities.”
The purpose of the on-site visit was to ensure compliance with federal civil rights authorities, as set forth in the OCR guidelines. Those guidelines were based on the authorities vested from federal rulings such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX for gender equality, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 to ensure equal and fair access.
Furthermore, North Carolina has a set of guidelines specifically for explaining how civil rights laws apply to Career and Technical Education programs, once called vocational education. Findings from the OCR report found in part that the CTE programs at the high school needed to have concrete processes in place describing recruitment, admissions, and counseling practices in CTE program areas to ensure fair access to all students to these programs.
Morrison told the board the audit was not necessarily the direct result of the millions of dollars in need-based grants the state doled out from the lottery fund to the make renovations to the CTE building at Mount Airy High. The formula to determine which three school systems statewide would be audited gave 60% of the weight given to systems being considered based on whether the system had been audited previously, so Mount Airy City Schools scored the maximum value there. The high number of English as a second language and exceptional students taking CTE classes added more weight as well, she told the board.
As she told the board, the system needs to make a timely response to the audit including a compliance plan that addresses items there were found to be non-compliant during the audit. That plan, the state says, must outline exact procedures and actions that the system will take “to rectify each noncompliance area.”
Many of the items found had to do with accessibility issues, and Morrison said she has been asking for assistance for as many as five years with fixing some of these issues. The system did take issue with some of the items OCR identified, “We’ve met with them and gone back and forth with them. You’ll notice from the report the gymnasium is there, we pushed back on that – the gym is ADA compliant; they removed that.”
OCR noted in the CTE building, “Both the male and female restrooms are not accessible for students with disabilities. The Foods Lab does not have an accessible kitchen station for instructional use. There is no elevator for students with disabilities to use in order to reach the basement floor. There are accessibility issues in the carpentry classroom such as limited space, narrow pathways, and fixed seating.”
Neither the auditorium nor the gymnasium has accessible seating and audio equipment for the hearing impaired, the report said. Signage was a repeat offense with the report noting that accessible restrooms, and the route to them, needs to be made clear.
There was some frustration to be found over some of the action items such as a uniform height of toilet seats, urinal heights, towel dispensers, or sinks from the floor. “Some of your issues were things that were an inch, an inch,” Commissioner Bill Goins repeated for emphasis.
The long time educator spoke with some firsthand knowledge. “I can go to any school in the county, city, county, doesn’t matter – and take a tape measure and the sink is a different distance from the floor. Every school is different, I get it – I get giving people access. But the government needs to give us some money if they want these things fixed, these are big ticket items.”
“If you go across the whole state, it would break the bank if you made every school do this,” Goins said.
“Do you think if you hadn’t gotten $1.8 million you wouldn’t have gotten audited?” Commissioner Van Tucker asked. He later added, “You got a $1.8 million grant, but it looks like it’s going to cost $400,000 – $500,000 minimum to have received it. It’s not your fault, I’m just saying beware some of these grants nowadays come with strings.”
“All this stuff comes at us like a firehose and it just gets worse and worse,” Chairman Eddie Harris agreed. “The grants, and the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and the equity, and the social justice crap just permeates everything and stuff like this. I don’t know where it’s going to end but you know it just inundates us.”
“Unfortunately, it’s another one of those mandates without funding,” Mount Airy Deputy Superintendent Phillip Brown said. “Again though, we need to remember that we need to have all students have access to all facilities.”
There were questions about the timeline the state laid out to make changes, “You can’t even hire a contractor and get them on the job hardly 12 months,” Tucker said. “Just because they (the state) say you got 12 months or the boogeyman is coming after you, let’s slow down just a little bit and before we make a decision on how much we’re going to fund, let’s hold the brakes.”
Morrison soothed the board again by reminding that her team had made push backs and received accommodations to the report, “We pushed back, got the gym and the stadium removed from the list… If you went through and got a quote on the report it would be over $3 million. We really think you can get this below $420,000.”
The board asked Morrison and her team to gather more quotes for them to consider so that the county and school system can show some progress on these items, which will partially satisfy the twelve-month requirement from the state.
“I think it was very important, and I think it’s fair, for the taxpayers to know what kind of challenges we have and for you to come to a public forum and lay it out so people can understand. If you explain the conundrum, people will understand the pressure sometimes,” Tucker said.