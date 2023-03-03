County development code under review

A “Say NO to Rezoning Sheltontown” sign is seen with a Scenic Byway maker in the background. The Scenic Byway Overlay district was created after residents sought recourse to stave off retail development in rural parts of the county.
The Sauratown Scenic Byway Overlay is seen in this image from Surry County. Along the highlighted route, which follows Westfield Rd./NC 109 East out of downtown Mount Airy through Sheltontown, all development for non-residential purposes will require a Special Use Permit.
Making revisions to the county’s development code is not an overnight occurrence and work on the project has been in the works for some time. Recently the public was invited to a pair of walk-in meetings with county officials to ask questions or make suggestions regarding revisions.
Howard Jones, a consulting attorney for the county, told the commissioners that the development code needed changes to bring it into alignment with North Carolina General Statute 160-d, Senate Bill 300, and case law that has mandated changes to the county rules and ordinances.
At the board of commissioners budget retreat held Feb. 22 in Elkin, some of the proposed changes were outlined as was the process by which further public hearings will be conducted prior to any final changes. The board made minor suggestions that day at the request of Jones on lot size requirements for RV placement and minimum acreage
One of the most striking proposed changes comes on the administrative side as it has been recommended the county consolidate its efforts to maximize efficiency for residents. The draft development code says that the county no longer finds it necessary, “nor in the public interest,” to maintain a separate planning board and board of adjustment to perform similar duties.
The planning board was responsible for reviewing and recommending long range planning initiatives, ordinance revisions and amendments, and zoning cases to the county commissioners. The board of adjustment was responsible for hearing requests for variances and appeals from decisions of the county zoning administrator on specific ordinances.
It was suggested that the county commissioners appoint the board of planning members who will also serve as the board of adjustment. the revised board will be known collectively as the planning board and be made of five members and one alternate.
Dissolving the two boards to form a new one will allow the board of commissionersto “add members who will be best suited to perform the added duties and responsibilities of the Board of Adjustment and also comply with the special interest, experience, or education requirements of NCGS (North Carolina General Statute) 160D.”
Jones said changes were needed to be in compliance with statutes and specific requirements regarding zoning for historic districts like the Village of Rockford Historic District. Part of the requirements of the newly constructed planning board will be that it composed of at least “three members with demonstrated special interest, expertise, or education in history, architecture, or related fields.”
Current members of the planning board and board of adjustment have been polled about skills that may align with this requirement. Their responses may help the county commissioners expedite the selection process of the new planning board and retain members who may hold those skills.
As the development code is a scant 295 pages long, there were many changes in language or nomenclature and condensation of information into one section to remove redundant definitions.
The plan has language added regarding the new Scenic Byway Overlay that is meant to “protect the rural character and natural environment of the area and to provide attractive highway corridors and gateways to our communities.” This new overlay district extends 1,200 feet from the center line of the Scenic Byway.
“It is the goal to establish physical design as an important factor in the approval of non-residential uses along the roadway to assure compatibility with neighboring properties… and preserve the intrinsic qualities of the route,” the proposed ordinance says.
This change may be a result of the strong opposition of residents of Sheltontown to proposed commercial development in the eastern part of the county.
As newly written, all non-residential land uses proposed along the overlay will require the approval of a special use permit (formerly called a conditional use permit). The proposal says, “When there is a conflict between the underlying zoning and the requirements of the Scenic Byway Overlay the stricter shall apply.”
The board discussed recreational vehicles parked on residential properties that are being used as residences, which is not allowed in the county without a permit. Under consideration is a change that would require a $500 initial permit to allow and RV to be used for temporary living quarters
Folks can live in an RV on a temporary basis when their primary residence has been destroyed, for use while a home is under construction, or may apply to place a RV on their lot for hardship purposes as a second dwelling if conditions are met. Those seeking to use an RV on private land for recreational purposes will have to have a minimum of five acres to do so and their permit is for the personal use of the permittee and not to be rented out.
The board was told it was a case of give a little to get a little, if the county is going to allow an RV, then the landowner agrees to reduce eyesore. Those who gain permission to place an RV under these circumstances also agree to keep the lot free from excess trash and not to have “project or junk cars” on the lot.
Those found in violation would face a fine $500 initial fine and $300 for subsequent violations. On enforcement, the revisions remove wording that said issues of non-compliance may yield criminal charges. Instead, it now says, “Failure to pay civil penalty within 15 days may subject the offender to court-ordered action.”
This represents a mere sampling of the many changes including provisions on grandfathering junkyards, used tire storage at repair shops, and a procedural shift that would allow planning board staff to approve changes to site plans without a hearing or approval.
The county website says the draft development code will be presented to the planning board on March 13 and then again on April 10, which will be a public hearing. The board of commissioners will solicit comment during a public hearing on April 17. It will be late April before these proposals reach a final vote according to Surry County Manager Chris Knopf.
The complete proposal is found on the county’s website, or follow the shortcut: tinyurl.com/5yj2ways