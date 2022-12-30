Chamber’s Collins resigns post as CEO

December 30, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

CEO Randy Collins of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce delivers opening remarks during Monday night’s meet-the-candidates forum, with the event’s moderator, Greg Perkins, shown to the rear.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement Friday. In a statement released to the press that announced President and CEO Randy Collins has submitted his resignation to the board, and it was accepted.

Their press release said, “The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Randy Collins as President and CEO, effective December 29, 2022.”

“Mr. Collins joined the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO in 2015. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Randy for his service, leadership, and contributions to the business community,” said Connie Hamlin, 2022 Chamber Board Chair. “We wish him all the best with his future endeavors.”

Under the leadership of incoming 2023 Board Chair, Lenise Lynch, the Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a permanent CEO. During the interim period, Tammy Snow, Chamber Finance Director, will also serve as Chamber Office Manager, reporting directly to Mrs. Lynch.

“I look forward to working closely with the Chamber Board, staff, members, and hundreds of stakeholders during this transition period. Our Chamber has a bright future,” said Mrs. Lynch.

Attempts to reach Collins for comment Friday were unsuccessful.