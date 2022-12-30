Pilot Mountain boil advisory lifted

December 30, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The news is good for residents of Pilot Mountain. In a statement from the town this afternoon, they advised that the water woes are now over and the boil advisory has been lifted.

Their statement said, “Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Pilot Mountain on December 28, water users are hereby notified that it is no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption.”

“We appreciate your cooperation during this period. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us: 336 368-2248.”

In a statement Thursday Mayor Evan Cockerham explained the situation to his constituents who were frustrated by the situation.

He explained, “Our public works staff worked late into the night and through early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday to repair a break in a water main on Old US 52. When dealing with this type of emergency, there are a couple of options: 1. The team can shut off water to the entire town which causes a total loss of pressure for an extended period of time, this is potentially dangerous because the system loses all pressure and can introduce bacteria into the water supply. Or, 2. The team can try to make the repair while the water is still running.”

“Our staff opted for option 2, even though that was the much more difficult option. I am very grateful for their efforts. Public works was in sub-freezing temperatures, in a ditch with running water. They tried to reduce pressure by releasing water from some of the hydrants, that’s why many of you noticed water in other places and why staff came through and salted those areas. Unfortunately, they could not avoid the system losing pressure for a very short time in the early morning hours as the repair was completed.“

“In any situation where the system loses pressure, we are required by the state to issue a boil advisory. This does not mean that something dangerous was detected in the water supply, but out of caution it is advised to boil water to eliminate the possibility of bacteria before consuming.”