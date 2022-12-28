Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect

December 28, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0

Boil advisory remains in effect

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored.

“The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break on US-52 West Bypass. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation – or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”

Pilot Mountain officials encourage residents to sign up for the CODERED notifications. Send the text PILOTNC to 99411 to get signed up.

Mayor Evan Cockerham gave an update at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday saying, “Town maintenance crews had to make an emergency repair on a water main late last night. They did everything they could to prevent the system from losing pressure but were unable to complete the repair without a total loss in pressure.”

“Though it was a short time, we are required to issue a boil advisory for 18-24 hours. We are currently running the mandatory tests and can lift the advisory once those tests are passed and completed.”

“Citizens were alerted immediately via social media, code red (our auto calling system), and via news outlets,” he added.

The boil advisory remains in effect at this time.

The Town of Pilot Mountain wrote on social media Wednesday at 4 p.m., “We have expedited sample testing and hope to have results back tomorrow. As long as everything comes back as expected, we should be able to lift the advisory Thursday or Friday at the latest.”