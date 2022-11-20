Another page from the first telephone directory published in Mount Airy was in 1917 by the Mount Airy Telephone Company.
The Mullin-Kille Mount Airy Telephone Directory of 1969 had sections both order alphabetically by name and also numerically.
Telephone directories were once a staple in every household across the United States and the world. The need for telephone directories has diminished in recent years with the prevalence of smartphones, largely because people are able to find business phone numbers by using the internet. In the US, current rules mean that mobile phone numbers cannot be included in telephone directories.
Some people still regularly rely on the books, such as historians, many of whom use the directories as research tools. While looking through the archive of telephone directories in Mount Airy, we can find a wealth of information and get a glimpse into the lives of those who lived in the area.
Through these phone books we can gather information that might not be available elsewhere, such as the names of spouses, occupation and place of employment, and where they lived. Typically, anyone over the age of 18 was listed in the directory. In researching local history, we can use directories to find out when businesses were established, where they were located or moved locations.
The first telephone directory dates back to 1878. Published in Connecticut, the directory listed only 50 contact details and took up a single page. Before the advent of telephones, directories were already in existence, but would merely list addresses. Additionally, early directories did not list its entries alphabetically but instead numerically.
In the early years of telephones, callers would merely provide switchboard operators with the name of whoever they were trying to get into contact with, and because of the limited number of telephones and the localized nature of telephone exchanges at the time, the operator already knew the number to reach every telephone.
It was not until 1879 when Dr. Moses Greeley Parker, a medical doctor in Massachusetts, made the argument for both including phone numbers and ordering these directories in alphabetical order by last name. This was during an outbreak of measles, with many switchboard operators being unable to work which put a strain on the telephone system. The new form of phone books meant the general public could find what number they needed to be connected to, rather than relying on the switchboard operator’s knowledge.
Before Mount Airy had phone books, Branson’s Business Directory was published. In the late 1800s, the Reverend Levi Branson hired more than 100 people to go throughout North Carolina to canvas businesses and compile a list of their locations. Businesses included churches, hotels, mills, teachers, mines, doctors, factories, and others, listed with their respective post offices and proprietors’ names. Sections of the book were divided up via county, and copies sold for $5.
Giving a glimpse into life in Surry County at the time, the 1890 Branson’s Business Directory provides the limited window as to when the Mount Airy Superior Court was open: “..meets seventh Monday after the first Monday in March and September, and the second Monday before the first Monday in November.”
The earliest General Directory of Mount Airy did not list phone numbers but rather it was a street directory. One section listed streets, the individual addresses and who or what entity resided there. Another section had an alphabetical listing of residents in the city along with their home address and occupation. Lastly, businesses were listed by their type such as barber shop, produce dealer or ice manufacturer in addition to their address.
The first telephone directory for this area is believed to be the 1917 directory from the Mount Airy Telephone Company, only 12 pages long, compared to later versions which could easily be over 200 pages in length.
The South East Public Service Company Telephone Directory of 1935 covered Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, Rural Hall and Dobson. The first section of the book is taken up with “General Information for Telephone Users,” including How to Speak (“in answering calls, do not say ‘Hello,’ but announce your name or the name of your firm”). Due to the company only covering the local area, there was no need for area codes, as such, the phone numbers listed only had up to four digits. To contact the Mount Airy Furniture Company, located on Factory Street, you merely had to dial ‘1’, while the Mount Airy Granite Corp’s phone number was 9.
Other telephone directories published in the area include Miller’s telephone directory, which was published in Mount Airy from 1928 up to the mid 1960s, and Mullin-Kille Con Survey books from the late ’60s to the early ‘70s. Mullin-Kille phone directories were published in various towns and cities across the country. Like other telephone directories, they included listings for businesses and individuals as well as advertisements for local businesses. The directory branded itself as being “a numerical telephone directory and a complete buyers’ guide, and a classified business directory with special listings for nationally advertised brands.” As with other directories of its time, married women were listed alongside their husband’s name, except for “Married women engaged in some responsible occupation are listed individually in addition to their regular listing with the husband.”
Telephone directories are a valuable resource to locating people in the historical record when other sources are no longer around. Although seemingly mundane, everyday objects, they capture a moment in time just as a photograph would. However, while photographs fade with time, these sturdy, factual and comprehensive books remain an almost indestructible artifact of history.
Katherine “Kat” Jackson is an employee at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Originally from Australia she now lives in King. She can be reached at the museum at 336-786-4478.