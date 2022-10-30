Our History

Post office has a long history in Mount Airy

October 30, 2022 John Peters II Columns, Top Stories 0
By Emily Morgan

This 1937 photograph shows the U.S. Post Office in Mount Airy just four years after its opening.

The post office on Oct. 26, 2022, 85 years after its opening.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The post office on Oct. 26, 2022, 85 years after its opening.

The floral grills grace the inside of the post office, along with sun keys locks.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The floral grills grace the inside of the post office, along with sun keys locks.

The Mount Airy Post Office had several homes before settling on its current location in 1933. Here it was located in a building where the present-day Snappy Lunch is located.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The Mount Airy Post Office had several homes before settling on its current location in 1933. Here it was located in a building where the present-day Snappy Lunch is located.

The cornerstone at the Mount Airy Post office is inscribed with the acting supervisor at the time of construction and the architect's name.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The cornerstone at the Mount Airy Post office is inscribed with the acting supervisor at the time of construction and the architect’s name.

The 1922 Sanborn map depicts an empty lot where the Mount Airy post office would be built, with construction to begin a decade after this map was made.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

The 1922 Sanborn map depicts an empty lot where the Mount Airy post office would be built, with construction to begin a decade after this map was made.

The foothills of North Carolina are a treasure trove of mystery and excitement for many who pass through them. These paths are where nature and history collide in the best ways. Growing up among the hills holds some of my fondest memories, outings downtown, playing in creeks, and so much more sprinkle my memories.

One of the places I treasured visiting the most was the two-story granite art “deco” United States Post Office in Mount Airy. The majestic double staircase leads guests into a foyer that could come straight out of the silver screen. The floral bronze grills grace the tops of the ornate post office boxes that hold mail for citizens, but for a child, they were gateways of mystery.

Aside from the beauty and mystery, this post office holds a lot of history. The lot at the southwest corner of South Main and Pine streets once held the Jenkins hotel. The hotel operated from the 1910s to 1920s, but by 1922 the Fire Insurance Sanborn Maps showed the lot empty. A small filling station sat within the lot that is now the post office parking lot.

Before being placed on South Main, the Mount Airy post office was housed in different locations throughout the city. One source suggests that Mr. Perkins’ Hotel, known as the Blue Ridge Hotel later, received the mail for a time. It then was potentially moved to Laurel Bluff and back to South Main.

In January 1932, plans were reviewed by Postmaster J.B Sparger for a new and elaborate post office. For over a decade before these plans, the town of Mount Airy had been vying for a more modern facility. The architect who won out was George Berryman of Raleigh. Construction companies bid on the job with Algernon Blair of Montgomery, Alabama. securing the job with a bid of $98,000. The land was purchased for $25,000 by the government leaving $130,000 of the $155,000 budget left for the building itself.

Originally the building was only supposed to be faced with the native Mount Airy granite, but citizens petitioned the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., to amend the plans. Main Street was growing and more streets were being opened up and developed, the town wanted the post office to stand as a monument of the granite city. The petition was approved and granite was set to encapsulate the new structure, raising the final construction price tag to $125.000.

On Oct. 3, 1932 a program was held to lay the cornerstone for the new post office. The time capsule holds the names of officials, officers, club members, and other important documents. Civil War veteran Colonel Z.T Smith placed the copper box in the structure, with J.D Sargent, president of the NC Granite Corporation, sealing it in place. The building was finished by 1933, with offices on the second floor and space to grow.

The Mount Airy United States Post Office has resided at 111 South Main street for 89 years. Next time you are downtown, stop by the site and take in its historic grandeur, you won’t be sorry you did.

Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229