Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

October 10, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy residents were concerned to find law enforcement activity in the parking lot of the Olympia Family Restaurant at the corner of Linville Rd. and Riverside Dr.

Ryan Kelly | The News

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an investigation this morning at the Olympia Family Restaurant at the corner of Linville Road and Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.

There was no obvious sign that a crime had occurred but investigators had taped off the parking lot of Olympia Family Restaurant which caused craned necks from passing motorists. At least a half dozen cars were seen turning around in the Renfro Corporation’s parking after cars passed by Olympia and were not able to turn into the lot.

Investigators with metal detectors were in the drainage ditch in front of Olympia along Linville Road Ultimate Towing and Recovery was removing an unoccupied sedan from within the crime scene taped area around 10 a.m.

Social media reports said some had noticed the law enforcement presence as early as 5:30 a.m. while others commented with reports of a chase and gun shots fired.

Surry County Sheriff’s spokesman Major Scott Hudson said at Olympia Monday morning the crime scene was still active and that a press release from his office with more information would be forthcoming.

Details will follow as they are made available.