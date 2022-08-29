Kapps Mill once a hub of activity

This more modern photo shows the Kapps Mill Dam before the flood brought on by Hurricane Michael destroyed the structure in 2018. The dam was beloved by tourists and locals alike for its scenic beauty, fishing, and history. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History)
Kapps Mill was once bustling with activity here in Surry County. People not only brought crops to be milled, but socialized, shopped, and much more. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History)
This summer, during one of our camps sponsored by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, I asked the kids, as we made biscuits, where do you think the pioneers got their flour from? Most said it was from farming or stores, but one child said, “we get it from factories but pioneers didn’t have those.”
Not only did they have flour-making factories, but they were one of our earliest industries in the region and they were called gristmills.
In the days of the pioneers, flour could come from grains of wheat, corn, rye, and oats, and if you were lucky, it was ground in a crucial community business, the gristmill. Gristmills get their name from grist being another word for grain and a mill or milling meaning grinding things.
Even without a mill, flour could be ground; but it was often a tedious and difficult task. Some pioneers used small hand mills, some made specialized mortar and pestle (a method they learned from Native Americans), and some used a quern. The quern is a tool that has been around since the stone age and is made with two flat stones. All of these techniques were labor- and time-intensive, so as early pioneers started to form communities and farming increased, there was a need for machines to help them grind flour and mills.
That need for mills had at least 37 of them operating in Surry County and employing more than 200 people by 1850. One of the biggest of this time was Kapps Mill in Mountain Park that was powered by the Mitchell River.
Kapps Mill started operations back in 1827, when it was run by a firm called Nixon and Jackson, but in 1843 John Kapp purchased the mill along with the 800-acre property it sat on. John Kapp luckily came from a family familiar with mill work.
His grandfather, Jacob Kapp, ran a mill in Bethabara (part of present-day Winston Salem) until his daughter and son-in-law took it over. Jacob even notably had his mill stones carved from local granite.
What did it take to be a miller? Most Millers had to be educated, physically fit, and skilled to be able to do their job. There were books to learn about milling and you would need to be able to measure and count well. A miller would also need to be able to carry sacks of flour, repair the machinery, and had so much to do they often had a full work day. All this hard work wasn’t without benefits though, many mill owners were often highly respected.
In Kapps Mill, like many mills, the bottom floor housed the gears and mechanics of the mill that kept the grind stones moving with the water wheel turning and powering it all.
Grain is crushed between two big flat stones called millstones. The distance between the two stones had to be adjusted for different types of flour, and getting it right wasn’t easy. Wheat traditionally needed less space than corn, and the stones could never touch, or the flour would ‘spoil.’
Even the design of the stones was highly detailed as many had furrows or engraved markings that helped take off the grain’s outer husk and move the flour to the outside of the stone where it would fall into a collection space.
Millers faced many problems from the constant threat of fire from machinery, pests, floods that could damage the milldam or the mill, and accidents from working with dangerous heavy machines.
Getting crops to the mill could also be difficult as there were few roads at this time and it could be a long trip, but it was worth the effort.
Gristmills were often not just places you went to have your crops ground into flour, but many included blacksmiths, workshops, and even general stores. The general store offered travelers a place to rest and eat while they waited, and they could even stock up on supplies and trade some of their flour (a usual form of payment for the mill’s work.) Kapps Mill in its heyday had a general store, blacksmith shop, and even a post office.
The mill went through many renovations, but was eventually closed around 1935 by John Kapp’s son-in-law, Ivry Wallace, because the mill was no longer profitable. Kapps Mill continued to have a place in the community even after it closed, and would become known for trout fishing and its scenic view of the 120-foot dam that had remained operational for more than 100 years. Sadly, the dam was blown out by Hurricane Michael in 2018, but that doesn’t mean all history is lost. Private owners are working to make the estate a space for the community once again.
Cassandra Johnson is the programs and education director for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with a background in environmental and natural sciences.