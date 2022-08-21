Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

An early Christmas present came for Dr. Kim Morrison and Mount Airy High School when they were awarded a needs-based grant to make improvements to the aging Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building. She said this has been a long time coming and that “we’ve been asking for this for many years.”

The grant money will allow the school to make improvements to the building and to make it ADA compliant. Having been awarded the grant will help everyone, not just Mount Airy High. Morrison, the city schools superintendent, explained that the grant “saves the Surry County taxpayer almost $2 million that can be used on other needed construction projects.”

Jay Temple, Mount Airy City Schools director of auxiliary services, said the CTE renovations are ahead of schedule and the architect has already submitted the plans, “Which is phenomenal. We are basically ahead of everybody else in the state of North Carolina so this project can get underway.”

Commissioner Larry Johnson recalled, “I was one of the first students to be in that building. George Williams taught mechanical drawing on the first room on the left and the whole basement was building trades. I still remember some of the things like laying brick and welding. I’m glad you got this grant.” Morrison advised those trades are alive and well, along with programs such as drones, health science, and a new sustainable agriculture program joining this year.

When Morrison was describing her grant application earlier in the year, it was Johnson who encouraged her to take two smaller grant requests and bundle them into one. That bundle got approved and is adding an elevator, covered handicap ramps, and climate-controlled wood storage to name only a few to upgrades to the CTE building.

Commissioner Eddie Harris said, “I think it’s big boost for what you are doing over there and these technical skill trades. I’m excited to see schools doing this. I think it may light a fire for kids to look at these trades and go into them because its greatly needed, and these fields pay well. The more knowledge you can acquire is such a great benefit to our young people. For me, skilled technical education and trades is where the future is.”

Morrison, and other local education leaders, agree with his assessment. She told the board, “In our requirements, in our strategic plan that should be kicking in this year, is 100% of our students have to go through the CTE pathways. So, they have to take multiple courses in CTE and not just choose to. Once that kicks in you will see everyone going through one of those pathways.”

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves was also on hand to update the board on the North Surry High School fuel leak. On the evening of April 21, a leak in the boiler room sent hundreds of gallons of fuel oil down a drain that runs under the parking lot and ultimately connects to Stewarts Creek.

A fuel pump malfunctioned, Dr. Reeves said, and a temporary pump and hosing were used to fix the problem. It has been identified that it was a section of this temporary hose that developed a hole in the overnight hours and leaked the fuel oil.

Reeves said the insurer Liberty Mutual will make an “ex gratia” payment to the school system in the amount of $50,000 against the total bill of $237,654.86. He read from Chad Miller that while this was not an admission of coverage, “Due to the service delays from our vendor we are seeking an exception.” The service provider was the inspector of the hose that failed who had said it would be a two-week process to investigate the hose. That timeline not kept due to staffing issues on the vendor’s side, hence the goodwill payment.

There are outstanding bills to Ultimate Towing and Recovery and the county’s emergency services from the fuel spill that the board tabled until the insurance claim was resolved. The insurance money and another $34,000 Dr. Reeves saved on other projects were put toward the bills, and the commissioners consented to pay the remainder – approximately $149,000.

Commissioner Van Tucker said to Reeves, “I want to make sure we are not giving up on the inspection. I think it’s a shame that a piece of hose that was inspected becomes a $250,000 liability for the county. I want you purse that to its fullest.”

In other board news:

-Dr. Brooke Lowry is serving as the dentist member on the Surry County Board of Health. She will complete her first term on the board at the end of the month. Eddie Jordan, the chair of the Board of Health, has recommended she be reappointed for another term, and Dr. Lowry has agreed. The board approved and her new term will run for three years through July 2025.

-The Surry County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council recommended Amanda Dollinger be added as a new member. Commissioner Mark Marion said he serves on this committee, and Dollinger “would be a good addition.”

Current members returning to serve another term are Joe Rick, Daniel White, Jeff Eads, and Rusty Slate. These were all approved by the county commissioners. For 2022-2023 the officers for the Surry Juvenile Crime Prevention Council are Chair Nikki Hull, Vice Chair Rusty Slate, and Secretary Tamara Viet.

– Lyn’s Medical Closet is a part of the ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church and Grace Moravian Church. They loan out medical equipment such as wheelchairs, shower benches, or walkers at no charge to assist those in need. It is from donations that these items come to the closet for reuse, some donated items cannot be used unfortunately. Others have simply lived a full life and are no longer safe or functional and must be disposed of.

They made a request to Jessica Montgomery of public works to be added onto the list of non-profits that can dump at the county landfill without fees. That request reached the board and Commissioner Larry Johnson commented he has had a positive experience and has used Lyn’s Medical Closet “several times.”

He moved they be added onto the list of approved fee-free dumpers and that the county reimburse the $2.37 in tipping fees from their last load. The motion passed without dissent.

-Finally, Westfield Elementary was back on the commissioners’ plate as County Attorney Ed Woltz brought the previous bid for the former school building – unchanged -back to the board.

The board turned down the offer from the private bidder at their June 6 meeting. It was determined at that time that $102,000 was not a high enough bid for the surplus property has been appraised at $243,000.

The offer of $102,000 the bidders feel is fair because it considers their costs for removing those buildings. Woltz discussed with the board the depreciated value of the structures on the land. It was their age and condition that led Westfield along with J.J. Jones to hit the surplus list, and nothing has changed as Westfield continues to sit.

Potential soil contamination and asbestos remediation were concerns that drove the first interested party to quickly withdraw their offer of $150,000 and they still exist. That higher offer may be tempting the board to hold out knowing that there may yet be a party out there willing again to approach such a figure.

As always Woltz reminded the board that with bidding processes such as these, they have the option to walk away at any time until the contract is signed. The board agreed to table the request for future consideration.