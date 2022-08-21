Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

August 20, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

In this file photo motorcycles are on the open road. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed the motorcyclist involved in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning in Pilot Mountain was deceased at the scene when responders arrived.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident.

Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle accident involved a motorcycle that collided with a tree.

The operator of the motorcycle was deceased when the first responders arrived on scene, he said.

Drivers had been advised that to use caution in the area during the removal and accident cleanup.

Southern said the North Carolina Highway Patrol would be making the death notification to the family but he could not confirm that notification had yet been made.

More details will follow upon conclusion of the accident investigation.

This week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that across the county in the first quarter of 2022 over 9,500 lives were lost to traffic accidents. That represents a 7% increase in deaths versus the same period in 2021.

In North Carolina there have been 505 deaths from traffic accidents in the first quarter of this year compared to 334 in 2021. The state’s increase of 51.2% in year-to-year comparison was one of the highest percentage changes in the United States.

Connecticut, Virginia, Nebraska, Vermont, the District of Columbia, and Hawaii had percentage changes higher than North Carolina. Delaware reported a 163.2% increase in traffic fatalities in the first quarter of 2022 over the same period 2021.

The NCDOT states motorcycles represent about 2 percent of all registered vehicles in the state, but account for about 10 percent of all fatalities on North Carolina’s roads.