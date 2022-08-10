Dual fatality in 601 logging truck accident

August 10, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0

Highway 601 reopened to traffic

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A deadly accident happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. that has caused detours of traffic off of US Highway 601 near Dobson.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a fatal traffic accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Chandler Road off of US Highway 601.

Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern has provided an update.

He confirmed that the accident involved both a logging truck and a passenger car. There were two fatalities in the car.

Official identification is pending family notification by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“Highway 601 was closed for a couple of hours due the truck on its side, it lost a load of logs and a power line involved. There was also a leak of hydraulic fluid,” he said.

Southern reports as of 11 a.m. the crash had now been cleared and Highway 601 is now open.

Both directions of Highway 601 had been shut down for first responders, investigators, and cleanup.

Wednesday morning on social media drivers reported long delays and had advised drivers to find another route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.