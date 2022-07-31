The South’s Woodstock?

This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives.
The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover for programs given out at the event.
This is a copy of the performance line-up of bands that would play during the Love Valley concert in 1970. Among the bands were the Allman Brothers, who played twice during the music festival.
As July wraps up, I couldn’t help but reflect on an exciting trend that has come back to the area and brought a wave of nostalgia and historical discovery with it. From Downtown Pilot Mountain’s Fun Friday ‘70s edition to the second annual Hippie Revival Festival at Miss Angel’s Farm, the ‘70s are back in Surry County in a big way.
The ‘70s were memorable for many things from the trends in fashion and hippie culture being in full swing, but the music of the decade really stood out. As a millennial, I remember every summer, saving up money and going to music festivals (such as the Vans Warped Tour in Charlotte). It was never lost on me that we had never really stopped trying to recreate the iconic music festivals of the late 1960s and 1970s.
This all had me wondering where young people from this area would have gone to hear live music and have their own music festival experience, and the answer? Love Valley just north of Statesville for the Love Valley Rock Festival of 1970.
Love Valley was, and still is today, a 2,000-acre town created by Andy Barker. Barker loved westerns and the stories of the wild west so much that he made an entire western-themed tourism destination in 1958. The creation of this town was truly interesting and exciting, especially for surrounding North Carolinians. Even here in Mount Airy, Bobby Atkins recorded a bluegrass song about the town at Stark Records in 1968, called Love Valley.
How did this Wild West wonderland become the location for “The South’s Woodstock”? Barker saw how successful other music festivals were and figured if he could get bands to play for free and people to pay $5 for a three-day ticket then he could make a good amount of money. His 22-year-old daughter Tonda also wanted to attend Woodstock the previous year, and though he thought she was too young, he allowed her to plan a music festival there in Love Valley with her 16-year-old brother, Jet. She originally planned to host 25,000 – 50,000 people if they were lucky, but no one could have expected what the festival would bring.
Because of the nature of the event, it’s hard to know just how many attended, some say 100,000 others speculated it could have been closer to 200,000, but regardless there was a huge turnout. The event strategically took place from July 13 – 16. Other major music festivals were happening in the south that July and people had traveled from all over to come and experience them.
At Love Valley, people were skinny dipping in a nearby lake and camping, and truly putting a Southern twist on hippie culture. One of my favorite stories includes, “…It was such a cool place. You had to ride horses. It was just like this Wild West town, and I can remember nights we were full of moonshine and LSD, having fake fights, and falling out of the second floor of the hotel with one of the guys in the middle of the street cracking a whip. It was nuts. I mean, it was crazy.”
This all caused quite a stir especially in more rural communities, and the event was a media frenzy with many local papers writing about it. Some were not ready to accept the ‘weird’ culture and concerned citizens from surrounding towns wrote to Andy asking him why he was having the event and voicing their concerns. Despite the concern from locals, the event went off without any real incident aside from a dispute between two rival biker gangs (Hell’s Angels and The Outlaws) though that was broken up quickly.
The bands that played at Love Valley truly helped set it off, some say that more than 40 bands showed up to play over the three days. Some of the best locally known were Kallabash out of Greensboro who iconically set off smoke bombs and finished their set naked, and lesser known Sacred Irony out of Winston-Salem.
The most well-known band to play was The Allman Brothers. They had an album out as a Southern rock band but weren’t extremely well known yet. Their performance was so well-anticipated though that they were booked to play at least twice and are thought to be one of the major reasons for the impressive turnout. The set list itself showed music to start at 6 p.m. and go to about 1- 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday a “Praise the Lord” service at the area stage from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and partying “until you couldn’t stand” starting back up at 2 p.m.
It seems unreal that less than an hour away, such a bizarre and amazing event took place. The reality though is that the Love Valley Rock Festival was so much more than anyone could have dreamed, and it had a fascinating impact on the community, artists who performed, and most importantly the participants who experienced it all. I can’t wait to see how else Surry County will embrace the ’70s, but as trends come back in style, I hope we can all bring the history back with it.
Cassandra Johnson is the director of programs and education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She is a Carroll County, Virginia, native whose family has been exploring the Devil’s Den cave in Fancy Gap for generations.