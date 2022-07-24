Connecting the world

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools has an amazing Board of Education. The members go above and beyond to volunteer their time in support of the superintendent and school district as well as listen to the direction of the community. This team of professionals attends two board meetings a month, many school events throughout the year, and statewide training sessions. The role of the board is:

● To provide vision and direction for the school system.

● To create policies in accordance with state law to establish standards, accountability, and evaluation of essential operations of the school district.

● To prepare the budget for presentation to the county commissioners.

● To hire, support, and evaluate the Superintendent.

● To perform judicial functions by conducting hearings as appropriate.

● To advocate for the school district, staff, and especially the students in all interactions with other governmental entities and the public.

Our Board of Education does this for no extra pay and volunteers much of their time and energy. They allow the staff to oversee day-to-day operations within the district and make sure the superintendent and leadership team are supported. They are present and involved in the community and keep an ear to the heartbeat of the community. We know that they are champions for children in their role, they support families, and they have the best interest of the school district in their hearts and their actions.

Our board chairman is Tim Matthews and he is a local pharmacist. Tim has served on the board for 25 years and his three children who are all Mount Airy graduates. Tim’s wife Sandy retired from working in Mount Airy City Schools as an exceptional children’s teacher. Tim responds when asked about serving on the board, “the opportunity to serve, seeing a plan come together, and impacting future leaders” is a great way to enhance how Mount Airy City Schools continues to grow and lead. He loves that Mount Airy City Schools is “willing to innovate, take a risk, and always puts the interests of students ahead of other concerns.”

Ben Cooke is the vice chairman and is a local business owner. He is married to Lone and graduated from Mount Airy City Schools. Ben states that “making a difference in the lives of our students, however small it may be” motivates him to be a board member. He also says that he loves the “small community and family atmosphere” of our district as well as “knowing that our teachers love being in our school system.” Ben is always involved in activities throughout the district and his three children all attended and are attending Mount Airy City Schools.

Wendy Carriker, Jayme Brant, Thomas Horton, Randy Moore, and Kyle Leonard are members of the board of education. Together they serve and lead from their seat on the board by supporting the future of the Mount Airy City Schools district. The team of staff and board working together to make decisions is for the benefit of families in the Mount Airy Community. Wendy Carriker served as the board chair for 14 years. She is married to Chip Carriker and has two daughters who graduated from Mount Airy City Schools. She is an entrepreneur with her own business and she is often seen involved in our Blue Bear Cafe and Blue Bear Bus programs. She helps students understand how to begin their own business and have success serving others. “The fact that we are a small school system and that we are a family. I love that our staff and students truly care about each other and want the best for each other,” states Wendy.

A Mount Airy graduate and a district sales manager, Jayme Brant serves on the board. She is married to Tim, they have two daughters and their oldest daughter was recently named MVP of the State 1A Dual Team Finals in Tennis. “Belief that teaching is the hardest profession there is, but one of the most important” motivates her to be a board member as she understands “we have to continue to support teachers.” Thomas Horton is married to Kristi Horton, one of Mount Airy City Schools nurses, and has four children who have attended and are currently attending Mount Airy City Schools. He is an enterprise engineer and wants to serve the community in his capacity on the school board. Thomas says his love for public service was instilled in him, “because my parents set an early example in life.”

When asked what motivates him to be a board member, Randy Moore states, “to continue my service for our children and community, making a difference.” He is married to Rita and has four children and five grandchildren. He retired from the army and was appointed to the board in 2020. You may see him around town at events with his military style vehicles. Kyle Leonard was appointed to the board in 2018 and is married to Mary Alice. They have three children who attend or will be attending Mount Airy City Schools. Kyle is a wealth advisor and serves in the local community. Kyle said, “One thing I love about Mount Airy City Schools is the close knit family culture we have. Being a small school district, we are able to innovate and provide a great educational experience for all our students.”

Collectively, our board helps set the direction of the district through their strategic plan. Over the years many initiatives have been led by the board working closely with the staff such as the building of the Community Central Office which has become a hub of community outreach in recent years. They have helped begin the first dual language program that has attracted many families and is a great workforce development effort with our graduates being fluent in two languages.

They support administrators, teachers, and staff by building in step increases in salary, bonuses, along with a family and staff-friendly calendar. The amazing arts programs, Career Technical Education, and grant-funded innovative programs are a hallmark of Mount Airy City Schools and the board has provided the conditions and support for these to flourish. Families in the Mount Airy Community are in good hands with these board members. Many families have been attracted and retained due to the amazing programs and staff here in the district. Leadership from a strong board focused on children shows up in our community with one of the best districts in the state.

The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education members are champions for children. They have led during the most difficult era of modern day education and should be commended for bringing students back safely and continuing to support their growth and development. If you see these folks around town be sure and thank them for their service. If you would like to be part of this community of excellence and leadership visit http://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us . There is additional information about the board under the Board of Education tab on our website.