Connecting the world

A wall-mounted, hand-cranked telephone from the early 1900s, made by the Sumter Telephone Manufacturing Company.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
A rotary phone that was installed in the local area.
An advertisement for the Mount Airy Telephone Company in 1919 promoting the ease and convenience of shopping on the telephone line.
In today’s world we can instantly contact each other at any time. Text, video, and even with our voices. It’s almost inaccurate to call the devices in our pockets “telephones,” but telephones were the first small step of mankind’s journey in instant communication. Let’s take a look back in time at the history of telephones in Mount Airy, Surry County and beyond.
The first telephone was invented by Scottish-born Alexander Graham Bell in 1876. North Carolina first began dialing in to telephones in 1879, the first being installed in Raleigh. The city also saw the first telephone exchange, and the same year, it was possible to place calls as far as Wilmington.
The introduction of telephones in rural areas of the South was largely thanks to the Rural Electrification Administration, also known as the REA. Established by Congress, the agency made it possible to bring electricity to isolated parts of the country and played a part in lighting up and bringing power to Mount Airy and its surrounds. Then in 1949, the REA reached a new phase, and began its work to also provide telephone lines to those outside of the big cities. While the REA did not build or operate facilities, it was integral to the introduction of telephones by offering start-up loans that allowed rural cooperatives to build their own service lines.
It was in 1951 that one of the major telephone companies in the area, the Surry Telephone Membership Corporation, applied for a loan of more than half a million dollars from the REA loan through the North Carolina Electrification Authority.
Surry Telephone Membership Corporation, which still exists under the name of Surry Communications, had its first telephone exchange in Level Cross, a small community just south of Mount Airy, in November 1954. The company’s telephone directory from the same year not only lists the names and numbers of its members and outlines the services it provides, but also includes instructions on how to dial using a rotary phone, and a reminder to “speak in a normal tone of voice, slowly, clearly and directly into the mouth piece” when making calls.
By 1957, Surry Telephone Membership Corporation had added exchanges in Westfield, Beulah and Zephyr. The monthly charge for a line was $3.25, with toll charges on all calls outside the member’s own exchanges.
Telephones had made it to Surry County by 1894. Those who had joined up to the service were called “subscribers,” with some of the earliest subscribers in the area being the Sparger Brothers Tobacco Factory, Blue Ridge Inn, First National Bank, C.F and Y.V. Railroad, Fulton Tobacco, and the Renfro Inn. Around the same time, a line from Mount Airy to Dobson had been newly built.
Many of the first telephones were placed in general stores, or other business establishments. One of the earliest records of telephones in Surry County is a 1909 notice announcing that Telephone Pay Stations had been installed at a number of general stores in Mount Airy, as well as Foy’s Hardware, Prather’s clothing store, and various other stores. The same notice announced that 5 cents will be charged for local connections.
Pay stations were a necessity when using telephones in their early years. To make a call, you would have to find an agent-operated telephone pay station to pay a fee and make your call. In 1888, William Gray began dreaming up what would eventually become public, coin cooperated telephones. His original had a bell attached which would alert the telephone operator that the person had paid for their call and could now be connected. The design was upgraded throughout the years.
Back in Mount Airy, the town’s telephone services were under the name of Central Telephone Company, formally Central Electric and Telephone Company, before it was separated from other utilities services in the late 1940s.
Back in Mount Airy, in 1947 the Central Telephone Company began planning to install underground telephone lines along Main Street. While assessing its feasibility, workers used power drills to explore beneath the street to determine what granite deposits are there, and whether the lines would actually be able to be placed around the granite. Around the same time, the company announced that additional telephone lines were being planned that would connect Mount Airy to Dobson and Winston-Salem.
The same year, the Central Telephone company filed an application with the North Carolina Utilities commission asking for a general increase in telephone rates. The company said rates would vary but would generally range from 25 cents to $1.25 per month for business service and 15-75 cents per month for residential. Long distance calls would not be affected by the proposed revisions.
As the years go by, we are constantly finding more and more ways to speak and connect with each other over physical distances, from Zoom to text messages, email to FaceTime calls. But it’s all due to the early work of those who saw the potential of the telephone that we have these services that make our lives just that much more connected.
