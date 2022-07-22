Students’ recent training, quick action save life

Surry Central High students are seen in “mock code” training in April. They are being shown CPR for an overdose simulation under the watchful eye of Surry County emergency services.

Addiction Awareness Week at Surry Central High in April was meant to be an educational experience for the Golden Eagles to learn about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Little did two students know the lessons gleaned that week would be soon put into use when it mattered most.

At the last meeting of the county commissioners Abraham Mendez and Brian Villegas were both honored by the board with a special commendation for being citizen lifesavers.

Both are employees of Dollar General on Zephyr Road in Dobson, and both are Surry Central students as well. Another workday nearing its end, they had collected trash to run outside when Villegas said they heard screaming. A man was lying on the floor of the store with a woman was bent over him. She was crying for help.

Mendez said they approached the man in distress and were able to ascertain he was not breathing and was unconscious. Running through a mental checklist, they smelled for the presence of alcohol and not detecting any, they asked the woman if her acquaintance had taken anything — she said he had.

Where others may have run away, these two swung into action. In retrospect Villegas offered that they may have been uncertain if they were doing the right thing. However, the boys “just sort of went on instinct,” he said by phone Friday.

Using the lessons learned during a ‘mock code’ training at school Villegas went to call 911 while Mendez remained behind to begin administration of CPR until an ambulance arrived.

It was Surry Central teacher Dena Cave who invited Charlotte Reeves and her counterparts from the county’s office of substance abuse recovery to aid with substance abuse education week at the school.

Reeves spoke to students about the adolescent brain and how it is affected by substance abuse. The students also heard from speakers about their own experiences and struggles against the insidious disease of addiction.

In years past, that may have been the end of it with Surry Central students sitting on bleachers with heavy eyelids drooping shut, thanking the stars for a respite form fourth period English.

However, the days of McGruff the Crime Dog showing up have passed, high schoolers have aged out of such and are instead hungry for practical information they can apply to real world situations — as the student lifesavers did on that night.

Surry Central students may also be more in tune to the dangers of substance use than many in their age groups due to a shared tragedy.

During awareness week Carey Lowe spoke to the students, her son Noah attended Central and died in 2020 after an overdose. Cave said, “You could hear a pin drop in our gym. Many of the upperclassmen knew Noah, had a class with him, and maybe even partied with him. Hearing her story hit hard.”

On that evening though the stars aligned, Villegas and Mendez were just where they needed to be to be of assistance. Reeves said if not for Cave having “the insight to invite EMS to do a mock code training” the outcome may have been different.

“Showing these youth how to give lifesaving measures to someone who overdoses, and the youth actually taking that on and saving someone’s life who is in trouble shows that every community member has something to offer,” she said.

County emergency services director Eric Southern agreed, “Thankfully these two young men were there at the right time to react, using the knowledge they took the time to learn in order save the life of another. I am grateful for their ability to recognize a dire need and to respond appropriately.”

Not everyone knows how to spot the signs or may be trained in CPR, but Reeves reiterates you do not need to be a superhero, an EMT, or a member of the county’s All Stars Prevention group to make a difference.

“Everyday people can help by starting to recognize the local needs we have in our county. They require a special skill or give from every single kind of person living here. Everyone has something to offer,” she said.

Villegas offers his own simple advice to those who may find themselves in a similar situation. He said it does not matter what level of training you do or do not have, “Just calm down and call 911, they can tell you what to do.”

He had received CPR training during his freshman year and again during the mock code training during substance abuse awareness week. Having heard the lessons before helped jump start the students’ reaction, but Villegas said they were still a little apprehensive to intervene.

In the moment he also said it was hard to remember the 100 beats per minute that are needed when doing CPR, but dispatch reminded them. The Bee Gees classic “Stayin’ Alive” is the ironic choice often used as the gauge for the rate at which chest compressions are being given. “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Uptown Funk” are given are other references for those not familiar with the disco era standard.

Drawing upon the knowledge of prior trainings and using the assistance of the dispatcher allowed Mendez to continue CPR as Villegas stayed on the line to offer further instruction. Staying cool under pressure was also a key component to the successful outcome, Zephyr Road Dollar General manager Karen Cabe said.

The young men are mature, and she is immensely proud of them, she said, adding, “I feel very blessed to have them as part of my team. I don’t know if anyone else would have handled it the way they did. There was no panic.”

Cave wanted the students to learn lifesaving CPR during substance abuse awareness week. As a former nurse and now a health science teacher of more than a decade, she is passionate about imparting knowledge onto the next generation.

Reeves anyone can be like Cave and “find what you are passionate about and I’m sure there is someone who can use that passion.” There are many ways to start, she encourages a call to 336-366-9064 to help get connected and find ways to help right here in Surry County.

Online resources can also be found on the county’s substance abuse recovery website: www.surrycountycares.com.