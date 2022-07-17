Natural beauty

Sauratown Mountains offer outdoor views, activities

Emily Morgan Special to the News

The hanging rock in all its foggy glory. One a clear day hikers can see for miles.

<p>The Upper Cascades Trail is 0.2 miles one way and features a beautiful cascade of water at the end of an easy hike.</p>

<p>The red-spotted newt can be found throughout much of the park and can live up to 12 years.</p>

In the majestic hills, turns, valleys, and mountains of this region lie numerous natural resources waiting to be seen and understood. Our lands are old, retaining the stories of life before us. Crossing the line from Surry to Stokes county feels just like that. Without the roadside markers, it would be hard to tell where one begins and the other ends. The curves and bends lead directly into one another, making a spectacular scene.

One of the constant markers in our Surry/Stokes scene is the Sauratown Mountains. The Sauratown Mountain range is evidence of a once-mighty, ancient section of mountains that dominated the landscape. The quartzite rocks that remain form several notable mountains, one of those being Hanging Rock in Danbury.

The expansive landscape that is Hanging Rock State Park started its debut in society with the creation and operation of three mineral springs and their respective resorts. From the mid-1800s onward folks have traveled from all around to enjoy Stokes County’s natural resources, one of those sites still standing is known as Vade Mecum. These springs were believed to have healing qualities for those who drank the water.

April 1936 changed the dynamic of the area when several philanthropic organizations banded together to purchase the area. The Winston-Salem Foundation, The Stokes County Committee for Hanging Rock State Park, and others deeded their purchase back to the state to create a new park; more than 3,000 acres were donated.

The CCC, or Civilian Conservation Corp, oversaw the creation and carving of a recreational area out of Hanging Rocks surrounding greenery. By 1940 the group had created two dams aiding in the construction of a 12-acre lake, a stone and wood bath house that could accommodate 1,000 swimmers, a diving tower, a sand beach, picnic areas, foot and horse trails, and a 350-car parking lot.

On July 21, 1944, Hanging Rock State Park was dedicated and officially opened. The CCC camps were closed, and visitors began to make their way into the park. In 1948, a better road was built to help visitors get to the top of the mountain. The historic bathhouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and a new visitors center was built in 1993 which is currently being renovated due to water damage.

Hanging Rock State Park is hosting two CCC educational canoe experiences this month on the lake. There, folks can learn more about how important the CCC was to the park. Trails, camping, and wonderful experiences await visitros at this historic park. Start at Vade Mecum and take the curvy path to Hanging Rock; you won’t be sorry that you did!

Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229