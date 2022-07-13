Main Street still marred by Main Oak collapse

Heavy equipment is seen here on Main Street Wednesday morning being loaded up for removal from downtown.
A trio off support beams are seen bracing the second floor wall of the Main Oak Building Wednesday morning after the partial collapse of the third floor last Tuesday, July 5.
Downtown Mount Airy Inc. and the businesses of the area say Main Street is ready to receive visitors and they look forward to seeing everyone soon.
Incremental progress continues this week on the cleanup from the partial collapse of the historic Main Oak Building last Tuesday. The caution tape came down over the weekend, Main Street has reopened to traffic, and Downtown Mount Airy Inc. wants people to come out and show their support to the downtown.
The downtown association encouraged, “We would love to see you showing some love to our small businesses this week. In addition to this being traumatic experience for them, they have also had to unexpectedly close their businesses. They are the lifeblood of downtown. Let’s show them some love!”
Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw reported on Wednesday that the plan for the Main Oak building remains the same. “The plan is to get the building safe for engineers to assess.”
“The preliminary plan was for structural support on the ground level for the second story floor system. After shoring up the floor, plans are to proceed with debris removal on the second floor as to lessen the load and give clearer picture for assessment.”
“A plan for temporary roof structure is in place to prevent further water damage and help secure remaining building structure. This will probably also hinge on the insurance company’s options for coverage as well. I would think they are eager to see the engineer assessment and determine the path forward.”
Downtown Mount Airy Inc. echoed what so many residents of Mount Airy, and beyond, have said, “We are still hopeful for a restored outcome for this beloved historic building.” Crews will continue to assess the interior of the structure to determine what can be salvaged from the historic landmark.
Matt Webster was taking photos on the building Wednesday morning as the crew from United Rentals loaded up a heavy piece of equipment for removal onto a trailer that was blocking a portion of Main Street. “Shoot, it looks unsteady. See that beam?” he asked, pointing to a thick exposed wooden support beam, “I’m no expert but that looks like it could buckle.”
Inside of Old Mille Music the lights were on, and they were ready for business. While it is true that the collapse and cleanup have cost them business, Jennie Lowry took a broader look at the situation and determined the missing stoplight at Main and Oak is among her biggest concerns. Folks are expecting a stoplight that is not there, she said, so use caution when approaching Main and Oak keeping in mind pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks.
Lowry was worried also about the status of The Loaded Goat, one of the only businesses in the area still closed since the collapse last Tuesday. Owner Scott Freeman previously reported the business was closed and he had lost the entirety of his perishable food to a lack of power to run the refrigerators. He lamented not being able to access his kitchen to donate the foodstuffs that were not able to be used.
Freeman said they had been working hard to get the kitchen back in order for a reopening this week, “However, we have experienced a setback in some of our equipment due to electrical surges from the power being turned back on after the forced shut off resulting from the partial collapse of the Main Oak building.
“This will delay our reopening for an unspecified time until crews can repair these pieces of equipment. During this time, I appreciate everyone’s patience while we continue to work through these secondary and tertiary events.”
What had been a good flow of communication between the city and the businesses has slowed for some. Greg Bell of the Grand Pup Resort Hotel & Spa said, “They have not updated us on anything. We do not know what is going on or if the building has become unsteady again.”
Seeing work continuing without further updates has created an information vacuum that makes Bell nervous, “They are out there right now, and we have no idea what is going on if our building is in danger. With all the rain we had last night and more to come it is a real concern that something will happen and put our building in jeopardy.”
The collapse of the Main Oak Building is still being discussed with lots of opinions being offered on what may have caused the collapse. Some amateur detectives are sure it must have been the air conditioning or the cell tower while others say old buildings are old and fail.
However, until the investigation is complete, and results sent to the insurance company, these are but speculative points made by mostly armchair engineers.
Main Street is open and the businesses of downtown Mount Airy stand ready to welcome both neighbors and visitors alike with the same charm and warmth Mayberry is known for.