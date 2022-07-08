Main Oak cleanup ongoing; residents hope for the best

The front of the Main Oak Building as seen Thursday from the parking lot of Grand Pup Hotel and Spa. The cell tower atop the building belonging to Carolina West was removed earlier in the day.
Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw was on site at the Main Oak Building site Thursday afternoon as debris removal continued.
In the roadway is seen metallic debris from the partially collapsed rooftop of the Main Oak Building.
This Ultimate Towing and Recovery truck is seen removing part of the metal structure that had been atop the Main Oak Building, as the Andy Griffith mural by JEKS looks on in puzzled confusion.
A whirlwind week of activity in downtown Mount Airy is reaching its close having started with celebrations of July 4th that gave way to the partial collapse of the Main Oak Building on Main Street.
When area residents woke up Tuesday morning, they could not have known what happened in the wee hours of Tuesday. Even those who had been downtown at the time said they had no clue anything was amiss until emergency crews arrived en masse.
It all began as bricks started falling off the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy onto the roadway below. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern reported that the fire department got the call at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel received a report of debris falling from the building located at 248 N. Main Street.
Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw reported that the first responders on scene were met with “weird noises, creaking, and cracking” all in advance of the collapse of the building that is over a century old.
The marshal explained, “While emergency personnel were on scene the building experienced a partial collapse involving the roof and Oak Street side of the structure. Emergency personnel on scene quickly established a safety perimeter involving multiple businesses and streets in downtown.”
Crews worked Tuesday evening to tear down part of the Main Oak Building which had partially collapsed in the morning hours. D. H. Griffin was brought in to assist with the demolition of the building’s facade. Heavy equipment was in use Tuesday night knocking down debris from the partially collapsed third floor as onlookers watched from behind barriers on the streets below.
Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. said in a statement Thursday, “We have received word that demolition is done for now. There is hope that most of the remaining parts of the building can be saved. Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. and the City of Mount Airy met with the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center and the State Historic Preservation Office who all share our desire to see the Main Oak Building saved.”
While power was restored to the buildings and businesses on Main Street, and much of the normal activity has resumed, for The Loaded Goat, the road back is going to be longer. Their building, the Main Oak Emporium, is attached to the Main Oak Building which is a cause for concern for owner Scott Freeman.
“Main Oak and Emporium buildings are connected via a walkway. Did the collapse “shift” or transfer any energy through the walkway into the Emporium causing a loss of structural integrity?” he asked.
While his business remains closed, he is worried about the wellbeing of his staff, “They rely on having a place to work, have families, bills, etc. and would like to get back to work as soon safely possible.”
He also noted with a tinge of sadness his dismay at losing the food inside of the building. At the time of the collapse, “The restaurant’s kitchen was stocked with food product. While being closed is in itself okay – we could have donated the food to shelters/kitchen. We aren’t allowed into the building to get the food, so it will spoil and have to all be thrown out once we return, replaced, and prep for dinning will start all over.”
The food items can be replaced and Freeman, along with the rest of Mount Airy, are happy that the collapse was not worse and did not cause any injury. “We are devastated by what has happened to such an historic building. “
Another unfortunate victim of the collapse is the next scheduled downtown cruise in. Organizers released the following statement, “Unfortunately we have to cancel the Cruise In scheduled for July 17th in Downtown Mount Airy. The Main Oak building experienced a partial collapse in the early morning hours of July 5th”
“Crews have been working around the clock to secure the building and clean up. There will fencing put up around the building once they are able to do so. We feel it is best to cancel the cruise in scheduled for Sunday, July 17th and hope to be able to return to normal in August.”
Residents have been chiming in all week on the collapse of a historic building, its significance, and what saving the building could look like. “Recent damage to this vitally important historic downtown landmark is certainly a huge loss to the downtown landscape,” Robbie Curlee said Friday, “but I’m very hopeful and confident that it can be rebuilt and restored safely and serve its intended purpose as a great location for visitors to be able to stay in the heart of downtown.”
The referred lodging for visitors was to have been part of the plan for the Main Oak Building, which was sold in 2021 to a group called Mt. Airy One, LLC. Their goal had been to convert part of the building into short stay Airbnb units.
Local historian Marion Venable said of the building, “It looks awfully bad, but I hope they can salvage it. I hope it will be returned to some semblance of what it was, and there not be some knee jerk reaction. I know it can come back; it takes someone who cares to get it done.”
She noted the state has preservation experts who could come in and protect what she said is now an endangered historical site. “The state has a staff that this is their job to help with restoration and preservation projects. I would talk to Preservation NC as well; they have taken over historic properties that are in danger in the past.”
“I don’t want to lose this anchor of the industrial period of Mount Airy; it’s an important piece of the puzzle and its one of the best facades in the city.”
She hopes the city and its citizens will rally around preserving the Main Oak Building and pay closer attention to the historic beauty of architecture in Surry County before it is too late.