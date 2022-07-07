Main Oak collapse: debris, cell tower removal ongoing

Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw was on site at the Main Oak Building site Thursday afternoon as debris removal continued.
In the roadway is seen metallic debris from the partially collapsed rooftop of the Main Oak Building.
Cleanup of the partial collapse of the Main Oak Building on Main Street in Mount Airy was underway again Thursday.
Mount Airy Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw provided an update from the sidewalk in front of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. He said that the Carolina West cell tower that had been atop the building was cut in two and removed.
“Where we’re at now is they have removed the cell tower, they cut it in two pieces. It’s been removed and it’s in the street over there. They also removed part of the truss that was hanging out over the street here,” he said gesturing to Oak Street before stepping away to allow and engine to leave the scene on a call.
Evidence was to be seen in the roadway in what would normally be the intersection of Main and Oak, a large metallic frame lay in the roadway where pile of loose rock and dust had been found the day before. The pace of the cleanup has been impressive to those on the sidewalk
“They are cleaning up debris in the street,” he said. “We’re sort of in a holding pattern as we wait for the owner and his specialized engineers to do another assessment.”
Resumption of normalcy for downtown businesses, shoppers, and visitors remains of paramount importance, as does safety. In his previous update, Fallaw mentioned Olde Mill Music was still closed. Today, he noted that with new scaffolding and protective measures in place that for the most part downtown is back in operation.
“Everybody has power except for that building,” he said of the Main Oak Building.
For The Loaded Goat, the road back is going to be longer and have its own unique challenges.
Owner Scott Freeman said, “We, The Loaded Goat, are devastated by what has happened to such an historic building. Due to our proximity and shared utilities with Main Oak, and of course out of safety concerns while demolition is taking place, we are unable to be open.”
The number one concern he has is for his staff, “They rely on having a place to work, have families, bills, etc. and would like to get back to work as soon safely possible.”
He also noted with a tinge of sadness his dismay at losing the food inside of the building. At the time of the collapse, “The restaurant’s kitchen was stocked with food product.”
“While being closed is in itself okay – we could have donated the food to shelters/kitchen. We aren’t allowed into the building to get the food, so it will spoil and have to all be thrown out once we return, replaced, and prep for dinning will start all over.”
The food items can be replaced and Freeman, along with the rest of Mount Airy, are happy that the collapse was not worse and did not cause any injury. However, he is unsure at this moment if there may be any linger effects to the Main Oak Emporium which houses The Loaded Goat.
“Main Oak and Emporium buildings are connected via a walkway. Did the collapse “shift” / transfer any energy through the walkway into the Emporium causing a loss of structural integrity?” he asked.
The cleanup continues at this time, and as Fire Marshal Fallaw said there is a little bit of “hurry up and wait” going on until the inspections and assessments.
Freeman realizes this process is going to take as long as it takes, there is nothing more that he can do but be patient and wait for an all clear, “The owners of the buildings have been in contact with me, and all are working hard for speedy resolution.”
He offered his thanks to the community for their support during this time, “Customers, both local and tourists, of The Loaded Goat have been so supportive online during this time. We are grateful of everyone’s concerns and well-wishes for a speedy return.”