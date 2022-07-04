Historic Register status conferred to Jones School

The crowd Friday was led in the singing of the Negro National Anthem by Marie Nicholson.
Jones alumni pose with Mr. and Mrs. Lynwood Jones (second row, far right) who are descendants of the Jones family.
The guest speaker for the event was Forsyth County Commissioner Flemin El-Amin who said in his remarks that faith, family, and community are what “cement us together.”
After the ceremony the crowd mingles inside what was once the J.J. Jones gym, then its library after the student built gymnasium was completed.
J. J. Jones High School entered the National Register of Historic Places in 2021, the plaque was unveiled in a ceremony Friday at L.H. Jones Family Resource Center.
Commemorating the day with a photo alongside the new plaque.
The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County held an event Friday at the J. J. Jones Historical Site, or as it is currently known the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center.
It was a day for big smiles and at least one big hat, courtesy of LaShene Lowe, as alumni from Jones and members of the community came together for the unveiling of a new historical plaque in what was dubbed a ‘celebration extraordinaire.’
Friday’s ceremony was the culmination of a journey toward recognition on the National Register of Historic Places after the designation was granted in April 2021.
The recent journey of Jones had been a busy one since entry onto the register; its designation as a surplus property followed just months later. For some this was, and remains, puzzling how something can both have great historic significance while also being considered a surplus.
Dollars and cents were of immediate concern to the county as the upkeep on Jones and Westfield Elementary led to their surplus designations. Repairing an aging building like Jones without a serious influx of money to refit nearly everything from the boiler, windows, to plumbing was not feasible.
Adreann Belle told the audience of the truncated timeline the Save Jones group to get fully organized and find a 501c3 partner in with the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County to make this come to fruition. With non-profit status secured, Save Jones began to “beat the pavement” looking for donations.
The process from organizing Save Jones to the unveiling of the historical plaque took effort. It was a “herculean effort” LaShene Lowe has said on more than one occasion that took assistance from many parties.
Jones alumni Essie Gist of Faith Tabernacle in Mount Airy offered her thanks Friday to all who saved the building. Without it, “We would lose a lot of history. I thank (AAHGS) for saving history and preserving the past for us, because our children and those coming after us are not going to know if someone does not record it. All of us, I don’t care if you’re Black or white, should get behind this and support this to its fullest so that we might preserve history.”
Coming together with one goal in mind the former students of Jones arranged fundraisers, made impassioned speeches during the open forum of commissioners’ meetings, and kept the spotlight directly on their beloved J. J. Jones High. Their desire was not to keep the school in their hands, but rather have it returned to some of the very hands who built it.
Locals may know of the students at J. J. Jones who were taught how to make and lay bricks; job skills training in Surry County is not a wholly new endeavor. Theirs’ was not a class choice or elective, but hands on training born of necessity that yielded results still standing – results worth preserving.
With little funds for expansion a decision was made “to hire an instructor to teach the students to form and fire bricks. The students built the auditorium, gymnasium, and band room. They also lade pipe for water to the school from Spring St.,” Belle said.
For those who do not know of the story, there is a fair chance they never will. If it were not for the efforts of living historians who keep such tales alive, these tales could be lost. Preserving these stories of their own shared history was the very impetus behind Save Jones.
“Many of us have stories we want to tell,” Gist said recalling her own bussing experiences from Little Richmond outside Elkin. There were groans that confirmed a shared experience of school busses running late and delivering students to school late. “Anyone who ever went to Jones: you have a story. I know that I have quite a few. It’s that history that I want people to know and understand – where we come from.”
The audience was reminded during Belle’s remarks about the lofty goals for the former school turned community center and were reminded that keeping YVEDDI in place is an essential part of the equation. “Beyond keeping YVEDDI and the non-profits, AAHGS and Save Jones have a vision to create a tourist destination where people can enjoy the cultural heritage of the community, research their genealogy, and be a repository of minority and community artifacts.”
For community improvement there are plans to develop a commercial kitchen space “to serve the underserved.” An entrepreneurial business incubator is also planned to further the prospects of the community the new Jones serves.
The long-term plans are to have Jones as a mixed used community, there is time for that in the future. For now, it is home, “As of 12:01 a.m. we became the proud owners of J.J. Jones High School.”
Lowe added, “Jones is a national treasure, a precious jewel, and a living monument to the past, the present, and future. Today Jones is again in the hands of the community. After 57 years the Jones campus is united again.”