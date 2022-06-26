Burke family has long legacy in Mount Airy

John and Virginia (Moore) Banner moved to Surry from Stokes in 1859. Their extensive land holdings stretched from where South Main Street crosses the Ararat River west to Hwy-52. They farmed tobacco and operated a stagecoach stop that played a significant role in Mount Airy’s growth in the 19th century. Bannertown is named for them. They were Lucy Bell Taylor Burke’s great-grandparents.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
The WW Burke Store was a prominent fixture on North Main Street in Mount Airy for more than 30 years. The building was most recently a coffee shop and diner and sits between the Main Oak Building and Olde Mill Music Shop.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
William Walter Burke and his wife, Lucy, raised their family in this home on West Pine Street, close to Moody’s Funeral Home. It was built sometime around 1900 in the Italianate style popular in Mount Airy at the time. The sharp gable, hooded windows, and corner posts meant to resemble Classical Roman columns, can be seen on numerous homes in the area. Beautifully restored, it is operated as a bed and breakfast.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
While business was largely a man’s game in Mount Airy, many women found ways to impact and serve the community through church and civic organizations. Groups such as the First Presbyterian Ladies’, seen here about 1910, tackled a multitude of community needs from disaster relief, education reform, voting rights, and military supplies. Pictured here are, top row, Mrs. Matt (Mag) Moore, Mrs. W.W. (Lucy) Burke, Mrs. Trotter, Mrs. Mebane, Mrs. Jim Banner; second row, Mrs. Kochtitzky, Mrs. Sue Carter, Mrs. Gilmer, Mrs. J. D. Smith; bottom row, Mrs. T. N. Brock and Joe, Mrs. W. F. Carter, Sr., Mrs. Wright, Mrs. John (Clara Router) Sobotta, Mrs. Bitting.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
In 1938, Willie “Bill” Taylor Burke O’Connor Riehle, WW and Lucy Burke’s second child, took her widowed mother on a two-week cruise from Los Angeles through the Panama Canal to Havana and then New York. Such excursions were popular with the upper middle class and elite classes at the time. They sailed on the SS Virginia, one of three ships touted as luxury electric liners. When it was built in 1928, the ship was the largest merchant ship ever built in the US. A graduate of Mary Baldwin College, Bill moved to Washington, D.C., and worked first in the US State Department. Later she transferred to the Office of Scientific Research and Development where she worked as an administrative assistant to the scientists who developed the atomic bomb.
Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History
Summer is reunion time for many families. A chance to gather with cousins, share stories and laughter and make stronger connections with those who share a common heritage.
The Burke family reunion is happening this weekend. For some that means coming home. For others this will be the first time in the area.
Members of the Burke and associated families have been instrumental in building business in Mount Airy and Surry County for 150 years. Though he came from humble roots, by age 21, William Walter (WW) Burke established a thriving dry goods store on Main Street and steadily built an impressive real estate business besides.
His father, James Marion Burke, was born to Irish immigrants in 1845 in South Philadelphia, the same neighborhood the fictional Rocky Balboa rose from. Even then it was a neighborhood of people of modest and limited means, mostly Irish, Scots, and free Blacks, working the factories, docks, and train yards, hoping to save enough to move uptown to a better life.
His immigrant father, also named James, was a bootmaker and within a decade owned his own small shop. The family moved to a nicer part of town and both he and his brother were working by the time they were 16.
In October 1864 James, then a tinsmith, enlisted in Company E of the 1st New York Artillery and served for the duration of the Civil War, a decision that left him hard of hearing.
We will likely never know what attracted him to Mount Airy but by 1870 he was working in the Brower shoe factory, cutting leather.
At the same time Lucy Hayes, recently widowed, moved with her eight daughters to Mount Airy where there was work in the Brower Cotton Mill. The six older girls (13-24) worked. The entire family was illiterate.
One of the girls, 18-year-old Ida, met James, perhaps walking to work, perhaps at church, perhaps a social gathering. Regardless, they married and bought a house on Pender Street where they raised six children, including their first-born, WW.
James and Ida ensured their children received an education and learned marketable skills. WW seems to have been a determined and progressive businessman from a young age, barely 21 when he opened his store. In 1901 he was a charter member of the Young Men’s Commercial Club of Mount Airy. The organization included many of the people who would shape the region’s economy and business landscape for much of the 20th century.
By 1913, WW was able to afford a large house on Pine Street and one of the first “horseless carriages” in the county when he bought a Hupmobile.
When he married Lucy Bell Taylor in 1907, he joined a storied family with deep roots across the region — roots that twine through the War of 1812 and reach to several patriots in the American Revolution.
Many of Lucy’s extended family were college educated, counting physicians, members of the state General Assembly, and business owners as well as farmers with large operations.
Her father’s grandfather, William A. Taylor, settled in Henry County, Virginia. The town that grew up around his farm was called Taylorville for many years until the name was changed to Stuart for a Civil War general who’d also grown up locally.
Burke turned his hand to a number of business ventures. He was one of the founding partners of Renfro Hosiery but sold out his share. He also bought several properties beginning a generations-long family involvement in real estate development.
History is so much more than important dates and the towering figures who loom large in our collective past. It is the daily sacrifice, hard work, and contributions made by the women and men of our families across generations. The important work of building communities is made by those who live and work in them and the seeds of success are carried on the winds as children branch out from their roots to new challenges and new locations.
Welcome home, Burke Family!
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is a volunteer for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours.