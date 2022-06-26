Burke family has long legacy in Mount Airy

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

The Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) school district has been successful over the years and continues to be a leader in education. Last year, we were the only school district to return to school five days a week beginning in August and this year we continue to lead the way with our first semester connecting 52 Career and Technical Education interns, 38 NextGen paid interns (20 hours a week), and new pathways that lead to promising careers.

We have a new construction program, a drone program, technology classes, engineering classes, health science classes, entrepreneurship classes, and many other avenues for students to find their gifts, talents, and abilities. We have used the lessons from our elementary program Leader in Me over the years to lead like champions.

Leader in Me has been in place for over a decade in our elementary programs and is based on Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The habits create successful leaders and we use them every day with children and in our own decision-making. We teach our children – Habit 1: Be Proactive. This teaches one to take responsibility for one’s own reaction to one’s own experiences. We know when the pandemic hit that we needed to react quickly, turn around technology, get it to students within days so learning could continue uninterrupted and prepare meals and hotspots for delivery out to homes. This habit encourages children to respond positively and improve the situation. Our response was a good lesson for them to follow.

Habit 2: Begin with the End in Mind is important for children. This life habit encourages students to envision what you would like to become so you can work toward that goal. Many of our students want to go into the health field, technology field, education, accounting/banking, and many other careers. They can begin using Xello in middle school to map out the classes and pathways that best align to their natural abilities and interests. Counselors and teachers give them advice to help what they envision to become a reality.

MACS needed to begin with the end in mind this year by prioritizing keeping every child in school. We have been able to participate in Test-to-Stay this year that prevents any COVID exposure in schools from automatically sending children home. If we were in a masked environment we could keep kids in school by rapid testing them instead of quarantining them if they were asymptomatic. The goal of keeping students in school helped us make great decisions resulting in very few students on remote learning.

Students might need help in prioritizing their tasks. They need to think about whether a task is urgent and important such as getting up and getting ready in order to get on the bus on time. Or they may be thinking through whether the homework assignment due tomorrow or the larger project due on Friday is most important and how to manage their time to get both done.

This is outlined in the advice around Habit 3: Put First Things. Our school district sees that urgent and important are the strategies we use to keep all students safe. We also know that making sure all children have social-emotional support, get fed each day, have their physical needs cared for, and people who will mentor them must occur before children will be able to learn. Our school works hard to make sure all of these needs are met and families get the support they need to raise children.

The next three habits from Leader in Me outline an interdependence on others. One of the biggest lessons we can teach students is how to love their neighbor, negotiate a better solution, listen to people who have a different opinion, and take care of each other.

Habit 4: Think Win-Win is a mature way of having conversations, solving problems, and building a brighter future. We know that there is always a negotiation in schools between parents, politicians, and people within the school system. We are really thankful that the General Assembly and the Governor have used this habit with the current budget. The budget begins to value teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, administrators, and all staff with increased pay as well as bonuses for some of the groups. This habit of win-win allows everyone to be able to come to agreement and move forward even if everyone doesn’t get everything they asked for in the process.

Habit 5: Seek First to Understand Then to be Understood is a great habit that we all need to adopt. If we are careful to really try to understand what others are trying to say this will help us to be able to help them. We can all move forward together. We are thankful that our community has suspended some of the disruptive behaviors we have seen in other communities concerning schools. We have worked together to keep students safe, come back to school together, hold athletics and activities, and decide on next steps to return to normal. Seeking first to understand and be collaborative is a great lesson for our children to see through us and our behaviors.

Habit 6: Synergize is illustrated every day in MACS. Our children are put in teams to accomplish goals. Our elementary teachers put students in teams to accomplish goals through project-based learning and inquiry-based activities. Our middle school and high school have athletic teams, academic competition teams, and clubs. MACS uses staff teams to show leadership every day through school-based teams, leadership teams, and administrative teams.

The last habit may be the most important right now. Sharpen your saw by taking care of yourself, creating healthy life habits, and sustaining joy and fruitful lives. This is important for our children and ourselves. We hope that everyone uses Habit 7: Sharpen the Saw during this holiday season to take some time for ourselves by doing things that you enjoy doing.Thanks for all the support for educators that you continue to give as we teach and practice the habits in Leader in Me. If you would like to be a part of our tradition of excellence and help build future leaders visit us at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us.