Broadband deployment plans set

Surry Communications CEO Richie Parker gives a presentation to the Elkin Town Board. Surry Communications was awarded nearly $1.7 million by the county to deploy fiber broadband into communities where it does not yet reach.
Surry Communications was recently awarded a contract by Surry County to construct a fiber-based network to deliver broadband service to areas in the county that are categorized as either underserved or unserved.
This fiber installation is the largest part of the Invest in Surry program targeted toward a “last miles” initiative designed to get broadband into the final communities of the county where it is not being offered.
Spectrum and Surry Communications were the final bidders, with the proposal from Surry Communications being deemed by county manager Chris Knopf as more “responsive” to the county’s needs. Of $2 million set aside of Invest in Surry funds for broadband, Surry Communications will receive $1,690,373.
While many communities lack adequate connectivity needed to access healthcare, education, remote employment opportunities and business resources, the investment by the county demonstrates a sincere desire to bridge the digital divide that still exists within many rural areas, county officials said.
Commissioner Eddie Harris said, “This is money well spent form the Invest in Surry monies, and it goes a long way to help in areas in our county that would probably never receive broadband and if they did it would be many, many years.”
The areas identified for construction include State Road, Devotion, Round Peak area and Casper Stewart Road, and the lower southeast corner of Surry County. As part of the agreement, Surry Communications will provide a minimum of 100/100 Mbps high-speed Internet within the proposed fiber network area.
“Surry County is excited to provide these funds to agencies in the community that furnish critical services to the public,” County Board Chairman Bill Goins said. “Surry Communications will help Surry County improve its broadband connectivity, which is a great need for citizens and businesses in our community. This effort will upgrade quality of life and economic development opportunities, providing a better place to live and do business.”
“This is a broad public good for these monies and I think it helps our public-school children who have to access the internet, it helps businesses who may locate in rural communities. I am glad to see these monies going to area that are typically underserved in this regard, and it is taxpayers’ money well spent,” Harris echoed in April.
The remainder of the $2 million has been set aside for potential grant matches from the North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program. The county set aside $309,627 in hopes that one, or all, of four companies who have applied for these grants may be awarded contracts to lay fiber broadband where current deployment plans will not reach.
Knopf explained, “What makes those applications stronger is that they would have a local match. We believe there would be four providers who may apply for GREAT Grants with the state, therefore would like to assist them in participating locally. The $309,627 would be enough if everyone were awarded.”
Applying for the GREAT grants are: Zitel LLC, Surry Communications, Charter Communications, and Connect Holding II, LLC dba Brightspeed. Knopf added there could be no predicting of those four who may get awarded a grant, but the county would be positioned to assist.
Aiding in the final deployment of fiber makes good sense, Todd Tucker of the Surry Economic Development Partnership said. “Access to high-speed internet is crucial in today’s economy. Not only does it connect business to each other and customers, it allows our small businesses to compete on a national level. It also opens up Surry County as a place to live and work from home if a person so desires.”
“We are very fortunate to live in a great community and have access to such needed services. I applaud the Surry County Board of Commissioners and Surry Communications for putting forth this effort. As Surry County continues to grow, this will be a helpful tool in strengthening our economy.”
Richie Parker, CEO of Surry Communications said, “We are honored to have the opportunity to help deploy a state-of-the-art fiber network to connect our rural communities. Having a reliable, high-speed connection is vital to the growth of our rural schools, businesses, healthcare systems and government facilities.”
Surry Communications is, “Not satisfied to maintain the status quo, the company continually seeks new opportunities to provide their customers and the residents of Surry County.”
It is a far cry from their start in 1954 with 192 co-op members over an eight-party line telephone system. Giving the remaining communities of Surry County the ability to access the internet at high speed will be a welcome change for some, and something never noticed by others.
Whether residents choose to access the significantly higher speeds that fiber connections allow will be up to the individual but having access will no longer be a roadblock.