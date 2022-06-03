County Commissioners meeting Monday

Ahead of Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of County Commissioners, the county manager’s office released the following statement Friday:

Anyone in a wheelchair or with mobility issues wanting to speak at the June 6 Surry Board of County Commissioners meeting during the open forum or public hearings should report to the Surry County Service Center, 915 E. Atkins Street, Dobson, prior to 6 p.m., where they can make comments during the meeting virtually.

The elevator in the Historic Courthouse is unavailable due to a maintenance project.