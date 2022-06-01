Primary election reflections

Word spread quickly last week that a group had been added to the county commissioners’ agenda for a presentation on election integrity. The guest list drew attention, but it was the message that carried the evening Monday in place of the big names.

Prof. David Clements, John Bowes, and Mark Cooke spoke to the commissioners and a packed house where citizens and media members alike were turned away because of overcapacity.

It was an evening that saw women livestreaming their walk to the courthouse, a crowd lingering outside afterward to hear speakers, and a contingent of deputies in the hallways and staircases.

Maybe the new sonker sign got them distracted as Mike Lindell, Dr. Douglas Frank, and Gen. Mike Flynn were among names dropped as potential speakers who were not to be seen.

The 2020 election is still at the heart of the matter with speakers at commissioners’ meetings recently laying out their concerns over election machines, voter registration, and voting day/polling place data that do not pass their smell test.

The desire to take a look under the hood of voting machines was part of a pair of discussions county elections chair Michella Huff had with county GOP chair Keith Senter and Dr. Frank in March. The county and state board of elections have weighed in on this subject with a consistent answer: no.

Huff said by phone last month that she advised what the paths to recourse were for challenging voter registration locally, or for filing a claim of voter fraud with the state. That answer remains an insufficient one for those who have concerns about their right to vote being infringed upon or lessened by the addition of what they consider tainted or illegal votes.

John Bowes told the board a canvassing of Surry County voters began in April where a volunteer group visited 525 homes and conducted 417 in-person interviews. They would explain they were verifying the information on the North Carolina voter rolls in an unofficial capacity.

He reported they found 170 issues on these visits with the largest instance of error being what is known as ghost registration. In these cases, the logs show a voter at an address where they do not live and may not have for some time.

What he claims are ineligible ballots accounted for 52 and a common occurrence was for a previous owner to still vote in their prior county. He offered an example of a resident who had moved to Wilkesboro and yet still voted in Surry County.

Logbooks showed a voting method that did not match what the voter said they did in 18 instances, the group asserted. Ten vacant lots did not need further explanation, but he would like an explanation about the two votes associated with a mailbox on Park Avenue that he says would mean voters are in the river.

Finally, the lost or added ballot category finds residents who say they voted but no vote was logged, or vice versa. This is the category his wife found herself in, she had requested absentee ballots that never found her, even though the state said they had been sent.

He said, “Surry is not immune to problems, I heard people say not here, not in Surry County, well that is obviously not the case and I venture to say we are going to find a lot more.”

Professor David Clements roused the crowd to hoots and hollers, and more than a few amens when he quoted from Proverbs on accurate weights and measures. He spoke at some length about voting machines and their supposed ability to access the internet while discussing different manufacturers’ products and practices.

North Carolina does not use Dominion voting machines, videos showing off some inconsistencies in what their CEO was saying brought little to clarification to the subject.

Clements though was able to relate the issues to a lack of trust between the people and the voting system. “You have to take their word for it,” he said about elections clerk’s claims of no modems inside voting machines. “That’s a myth that they don’t connect to the internet, they are so accessible to the internet it’s ridiculous,” he claimed.

“Anytime we have a standoff to prove it happened in (Otero County, New Mexico), you’ll get threats from attorney, secretary of state, the state election board, and a threat they will have to decommission the machines, and then buy new ones.”

The voting machines have built in security flaws that make them vulnerable to manipulation such as USB slot drives, he claimed. He also noted some machines can turn themselves on, yet leave the screen off, and clerks would never know.

“No matter how you want to shake this, there is evidence everywhere and the question is: Should we have trust in the system? This is really the issue before you all is do you have the lawful authority” to order inspection of the machines or any recourse on these complaints. “You do, under state statute 163.”

Chairman Bill Goins had to ask the crowd for silence as he spoke on just that, “I have asked people in this room, ‘Have you read statute 163?’ and they will say, “No, but you can do this.” How do you know if you haven’t read it?”

“This isn’t about constituents having to convince you, you’re going to have to convince them that this is a trustworthy process,” Clements said. “You are going to feel a lot of pressure from legal, from the state elections board, from the top down and I pray that you are going to feel an equal amount of righteous pressure from your constituents.”

“This is an easy job if you don’t have to sit in one of these seats. This board doesn’t always agree with each other, but on this issue, there is solidarity among the five members of the board.

“As we have referenced on several occasions the North Carolina general statutes guide us on what we can and cannot do in regard to elections. It is the law that governs elections of this state, and until it is changed, it is the law we go by.”