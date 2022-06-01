Primary election reflections

Lacking any pronounced drama, the primary elections came and went in Surry County. The votes were tabulated and results for the evening were complete by 10 p.m.
Following the vote was a quick count and prompt posting of results; there have been no complaints from victors or their competitors of shenanigans. The primary followed a plan that was executed by professionals and volunteer poll workers who took their duties seriously, County elections chair Michella Huff said.
“I describe that as a successful election where much planning and many hours of preparing by our staff and our dedicated poll workers, together resulted in the desired outcome.”
As it was a midterm, participation rates were expected to be significantly lower than those in a presidential cycle. She reported 9,549 of 46,864 eligible voters cast a ballot in a Surry County election – signifying a 20.38% participation rate. This was an increase from the 18.48% of the 2018 primary.
By comparison, presidential election year turnouts are much higher numbers, even in the primary: in 2020 the primary turnout was 28.16% and 2016 it was a robust rate of 34.56%.
Of the higher primary turnout this year Huff explained, “We expected a slight increase in participation with Mount Airy municipal races being held at the same time as the statewide primary for the first time.”
“Also, the election calendar changed from March 8 to May 17. This would have been the second time for a March primary in Surry County since the Senate changed from May to March in June 2018 with Senate Bill 655.”
The election itself went smoothly, she reported. “Mount Airy’s one stop early voting location held the top spot in early voting participation, which is not atypical but again, that was to be expected because of the municipal offices of mayor and commissioners.”
Some of the atypical was taken into consideration and attempts were made to anticipate problems that could arise. “We had put some additional safety measures in place for our workers and equipment in case we had any unusual activity, everything went according to plans, and all arrived safely back to Dobson in a timely and efficient manner.”
“Elections are like any other big event; you work and prepare all year long and the big day consumes the lives of our staff for two months straight where we do our very best to make sure things are in line for a smooth election day and night.”
After the primary, the county board of elections must do its own canvassing of the results. Huff explained, “Election night results are unofficial until the day of canvass. During the 10-day canvass period each county BOE determines the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly which then results in the official election results.”
This period allows her office to conduct some poll site sampling to authenticate results. “We held a sample hand-to-eye hand count from two election sites. This was open to the public and was done by three bipartisan teams of poll workers. All voting methods are audited during the canvass period, absentee by mail, early voting, election day and provisional.”
Concerns in the many weeks leading up to the primary, and the reason for a special presentation to the commissioners on election integrity on primary eve, had to do with the security and sanctity of the vote.
Some questioned if people were manipulating the system whether it be locally, in Raleigh, in corporate headquarters of voting machine makers, or the tabulation services themselves to influence elections.
During recent discussions about the voting process and what may be wrong with it, the underlying message was a lack of trust in the process. Speakers at the board of commissioners’ meetings spoke of a growing disconnect between voters and the process.
In March was the much-discussed conversation between Huff, Republican party chair Keith Senter, and Dr. Douglas Frank, a known figure for largely unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. At that time there was a denied request to inspect voting machines, and other claims of irregularities in voting records and turnout numbers.
Huff advised what paths of recourse were available which were, and remain, to file a claim with the county board of elections of voter registration errors; or, to contact the state board of elections with claims of election fraud.
These challenge avenues were used, Huff said, “We had two challenge hearings scheduled for 9 a.m. on the day of canvass. One was a residence dispute, and one was to determine and edit results for two voters voting twice.” For those raising charges against the integrity of the process, three individual instances are indeed not zero, they do though represent 0.03% of all votes cast.
On primary day, there were issues and confusions which she explained are not out of the ordinary. “Primaries seem to always bring a bit of confusion for voters in that they cannot chose which ballot style they would like to vote if they are registered with a party.”
“In a partisan primary, voters affiliated with a political party may only vote their party’s ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary. Approximately half of our provisional voter’s reason were because of voting wrong party ballot.”
As the primaries are a dress rehearsal for the general election in the fall, the team at the board of elections knew the playbook and showed they were ready for prime time. With a lot of extra attention on them and the process, Huff said her team delivered.
“I will say that all staff and poll workers persevered in a most difficult time in the weeks leading up to and even through the night before the election because we believe in ensuring Surry County voters have safe, secure and transparent elections and we will continue to strive for that as it is our duty.”