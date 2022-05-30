Seeing the sites with Surry 250

Surry 250 visits Isaac’s Mill. Nathan Walls Surry 250 visits the Tucker house. Nathan Walls Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Ryan Kelly Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Ryan Kelly Before switching to baseball bats as Louisville Slugger, J. F. Hillerich and Son were in the butter churn business. Seen here is the Creamery Swing Churn, or cradle churn, as found in the Bartholomew Hodges home. Ryan Kelly Surry 250 visits Isaac’s Mill. Nathan Walls The tour bus was full of folks ready to explore and learn something new. Nathan Walls Surry 250 visits Kapp’s Mill. Ryan Kelly Marion Venable was on hand to provide insights on the county’s good fortune to have multiple water sources. Ryan Kelly Inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s touring exhibit is found an homage to the mighty Proctor Silex toaster. Their devices were made locally; many are still found functioning and in cupboards across the area to this day. Ryan Kelly

The Surry 250 bus tours rambled on Saturday, rolling out of the Surry County Service Center in Dobson on a tour of historic homes and sites. It was a full house after the county made the tours free leading to a quick sell out of this ride, and the remaining tours as well.

A group of more than 25 was treated to nice weather for the tour that is among activities for the county’s sestercentennial. Tour Guide Marion Venable has been a part of tours such as this for years; she was a good fit to lead the tour group and provide her own insights and expertise.

Before the tour could even depart, the history lessons had begun as the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History had a travelling walk through exhibit on hand. It was just a teasing taste of what can be found at the museum with a glimpse at some of Surry County’s rich history. There were artifacts from the farm, an old rifle, and a Proctor Silex toaster to remind of the manufacturing roots of the area — to name only a few.

Museum director Matt Edwards alerted that the ongoing renovations to the museum are nearing completion. He encouraged the public to be on the lookout for upcoming events at the museum as the work is to be completed by summer’s end.

After a drive to view historic homes in downtown Dobson, the tour group departed for the Bartholomew Hodges House where descendant Wayne Hodges showed the group around the home. Another Hodges descendant was overheard telling tour members, “My grandparents lived here until they just couldn’t anymore, so that was probably the early 1980s.”

Nathan Walls of the county manager’s office joked that the cabin could still be lived in today as it has running water. Already on that Saturday morning it was cooler inside the cabin with no air conditioning than it was outside in the sun and humidity.

To have Wayne Hodges there added an extra dimension to the tour, as he was able to relate what people were seeing to his own memories. In the cabin’s main room he said, “This room, as I remember it, there were actually three beds in here Harley and Dewey, my great-grandma, and that addition there was the master suite. It could be a tight fit.”

Everywhere one looks is a piece of history, in a gesture to the same master suite Hodges elaborated, “The planks on that little build out, built in 1900, are from the old White Dirt School, they recycled the planks.” His knowledge and excitement to share it showed through, and he was excited to tell the group that the Hodges House is in the process of launching a website to increase access. “We’re trying to get people engaged.”

“That’s what important about people getting involved, people have to know you’re interested in order to inspire them to be interested,” Venable added.

Other members of the Hodges family were milling about and speaking to the tour group, one explained who was in a photo and then pointed to hats hanging from the ceiling to show which belonged to whom.

Venable chimed in with her own memories of bringing tour groups to the Hodges home since the mid-1970s and being greeted by Lonzie Hodges, “He always came in his pickup and would come out to meet the bus and share the house and the history.”

She also said having partners in history such as the Hodges family make preserving and sharing their story so much easier. At Kapp’s Mill the tour met another pair of active partners in history, Joe and Christine Blydenburgh, who are operating the home as an Airbnb.

Marion said, “They are an example of someone who is willing to devote time, energy, and resources to save one of the most interesting historic properties in our area. Joe has found and redesigned parts of the millworks into wall hangings you’re going to love it when you have an opportunity to go in.”

From Kapp’s Mill the tour continued for a boxed lunch followed by additional stops at destinations including the Charlie and Ollie Tucker house and Isaac’s Mill before returning to Dobson. At each stop Venable gave credit to those who were working to save or restore the structures such as the mills. “We used to have so many, we’re lucky to have two on this tour.”

“You have to have people that will keep it going for the next generation,” Marion said of the active partners in preserving history the tour group was able to meet. If the goal was to share a glimpse of the county’s history in honor of its 250th birthday, then it would be fair to call this a mission accomplished.

The remaining Surry 250 bus tours are sold out, but those still in the sestercentennial spirit can enjoy the remaining lecture series events:

– Surry’s Natural Heritage – NC Trail Days, will be a presentation made in cooperation with the Elkin Valley Trails Association on Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Elkin Public Library, 111 North Front Street, in Elkin, and is presented by Ken Bridle, ecologist/botanist with the Piedmont Land Conservancy.

– Next will be a lecture on Native Americans of the Yadkin Valley to be held on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. The Surry County Service Center, 915 East Atkins Street, Dobson will be the location for this lecture series event that is presented by professor Dr. Andrew Gurstelle of Wake Forest University.

– The 250th anniversary of the founding of the county will wind down on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. with the last of the lecture series events. Rounding out the lecture series is a presentation by Paul Brown, a musician, producer, radio host, and retired NPR reporter entitled “Surry County’s Traditional Music Legacy” in cooperation with the Surry Arts Council.

Find more information at: http://www.surry250.com or https://www.facebook.com/surry250