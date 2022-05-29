Seeing the sites with Surry 250

By Ryan Kelly

Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home.

<p>Surry 250 visits the Tucker house.</p> <p>Nathan Walls</p>

Surry 250 visits the Tucker house.

<p>Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

<p>The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s traveling exhibit was on hand before the tour departed Dobson.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s traveling exhibit was on hand before the tour departed Dobson.

<p>Surry 250 bus tour.</p> <p>Nathan Walls</p>

Surry 250 bus tour.

<p>Before switching to baseball bats as Louisville Slugger, J. F. Hillerich and Son were in the butter churn business. Seen here is the Creamery Swing Churn, or cradle churn, as found in the Bartholomew Hodges home.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

Before switching to baseball bats as Louisville Slugger, J. F. Hillerich and Son were in the butter churn business. Seen here is the Creamery Swing Churn, or cradle churn, as found in the Bartholomew Hodges home.

<p>Surry 250 visits Isaac’s Mill.</p> <p>Nathan Walls</p>

<p>The tour bus was full of folks ready to explore and learn something new.</p> <p>Nathan Walls</p>

The tour bus was full of folks ready to explore and learn something new.

<p>Surry 250 visits Kapp’s Mill.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

<p>Marion Venable was on hand to provide insights on the county’s good fortune to have multiple water sources.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

Marion Venable was on hand to provide insights on the county’s good fortune to have multiple water sources.

<p>Inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s touring exhibit.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

Inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s touring exhibit.

<p>Surry 250 bus tour.</p> <p>Nathan Walls</p>

<p>Inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s touring exhibit is found an homage to the mighty Proctor Silex toaster. Their devices were made locally; many are still found functioning and in cupboards across the area to this day.</p> <p>Ryan Kelly</p>

Inside the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s touring exhibit is found an homage to the mighty Proctor Silex toaster. Their devices were made locally; many are still found functioning and in cupboards across the area to this day.

The Surry 250 bus tours rambled on Saturday, rolling out of the Surry County Service Center in Dobson on a tour of historic homes and sites. It was a full house after the county made the tours free leading to a quick sell out of this ride, and the remaining tours as well.

A group of over twenty-five was treated to nice weather for the tour that is among activities for the county’s sestercentennial. Tour Guide Marion Venable was on hand to lead the group and provide her own expertise.

There are still lecture series events to be held including:

Surry’s Natural Heritage – NC Trail Days, will be a presentation made in cooperation with the Elkin Valley Trails Association on Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Elkin Public Library, 111 North Front Street, in Elkin, and is presented by Ken Bridle, ecologist/botanist with the Piedmont Land Conservancy.

Next will be a lecture on Native Americans of the Yadkin Valley to be held on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. The Surry County Service Center, 915 East Atkins Street, Dobson will be the location for this lecture series event that is presented by professor Dr. Andrew Gurstelle of Wake Forest University.

The 250th anniversary of the founding of the county will wind down on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. with the last of the lecture series events. Rounding out the lecture series is a presentation by Paul Brown, a musician, producer, radio host, and retired NPR reporter entitled “Surry County’s Traditional Music Legacy” in cooperation with the Surry Arts Council.

There will be additional coverage in Tuesday’s edition of the Mount Airy News.