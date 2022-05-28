Memorial Day Weekend cruise-in draws a crowd

‘Cruisin’ with Honor’ to benefit veterans dinner efforts

Ryan Kelly

Cruisin’ with Honor was held on Saturday at the National Guard Armory in Mount Airy, with a good number of autos and an even better crowd of spectators turning out for the event. Money raised during the cruise-in will be used to pay for providing a meal for area veterans after Veteran’s Day ceremonies later this year.