Voters choose to stay the course

May 18, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Vice Chairman Eddie Harris is seen at the sonker sign dedication in Dobson. Harris brought in the most votes during the primary of any candidate in any race in Surry County.

Three seats on the Surry County Board of County Commissioners were up for grabs on election night with Chairman Bill Goins, Vice Chairman Eddie Harris, and Commissioner Mark Marion all mounting successful defenses of their seats from challengers.

Put away the patriotic bunting and yard signs because the campaign season for Harris and Goins is now complete, neither have a Democratic challenger for their seat in the general election. Marion will face off against Ken Badgett, one of only three Democrats running for local office, in the fall.

There were races of note to be found up and down the ballot, but it was the sizeable field for the United States Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Richard Burr that undoubtedly was the biggest draw across the state. In Surry County 7,345 votes were cast in that Senate race. Rep. Virginia Foxx’s victory against her challenger brought in a total of 7,357 votes by comparison.

Locally, it was Commissioner Eddie Harris who had the big win last night with 5,853 votes over Elkin’s Tessa Saeli with 1,220. It is noteworthy that he brought in the most votes of any candidate in either party across the county – Rep. Foxx was next with 5,664, North Carolina House Representative Sarah Stevens with 5,494, and Rep. Ted Budd with 4,094.

Such a large vote total for Harris, yielding 82.75% of the vote, is a sign that his message of conservatism resonates with the people in his district who continue to send him back to Dobson as their representative.

There has been talk about Harris running for office at a higher level, but he gave a diplomatic response that while he has been approached, he has no current plans, adding that he would not discount anything and was keeping an open mind.

Now though, Surry County remains his focus, “I am happy just being a plain ole simple working man county commissioner.” For allowing him the chance represent them again, he thanked his constituents for the “overwhelming vote of confidence. I’ll never let you down.”

Chairman Bill Goins retained his seat garnering a total of 4,094 votes. Second place Steven Odum brought in 1,671 and Walter D. Harris 1,330. “It’s kind of tough when you’re in a three-person race,” he said by phone Wednesday, “but my hat is off to all the people who supported me and worked for me. Also, to the people working the polls.”

Commissioner Mark Marion admitted Wednesday that he had been feeling some heat of late. “I was nervous, I was a little anxious to see how the citizens would respond. We sent a clear message though,” he said alluding to the recent pressures that have been building on the board from the right flank of their own party.

Marion held off Landon Tolbert with 4,674 votes to 2,444. “I wish him nothing but the best, he’s a fine young man. I admire his courage and I thank him for running a clean race,” Marion said.

Previously Marion and Goins had each expressed a desire to depart the board of commissioners after this, what will be their second terms each. Goins said that “right now” he has no plans to run for office again, “I’m confident we’re going to have some good people to step up” and run for the board of commissioners in the future.

Marion spoke similarly post primary, saying that he currently has no plans to run again but, “Who knows what the future holds for Surry County?” He left the door propped open ever so slightly for another run saying if in four years he is needed, “Why wouldn’t I want to?”

A breakdown of the vote totals for these three races show that the Surry GOP was able to turn out around a third of their registered voters. County board of elections figures last updated May 16 show an estimate of 21,643 registered Republicans in the county. Democrats have a registered 10,148, while 14,987 are shown as registered Independents, and 215 Libertarians.