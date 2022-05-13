Voter fraud adherents to speak Monday

Mike Lindell and Dr. Douglas Frank listed as guest speakers

Dr. Douglas Frank and Professor David Clements are among the speakers to address the Surry County Board of Commissioners on Monday evening.

Aside from a light consent agenda on the itinerary, the Surry County Board of County Commissioners have just one thing scheduled for its Monday night meeting.

But that item seems to be gaining considerable attention locally and possibly even nationally.

That one item is a talk on “Election Integrity” that is, according to an agenda provided by the county, to be presented by Mike Lindell, Prof. David Clements, John Bowes, Shannon Lauletta, Carol Snow, Dr. Christian McMasters and Dr. Douglas Frank. Those people are a combination of local and regional Republican Party officials, as well as individuals who have become known throughout the party for largely unsubstantiated claims there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, or for their public opposition with mask mandates and other pandemic cautions.

However, no one with the county, nor with the local GOP, could confirm Lindell — known for his company My Pillow as well as his ardent belief the 2020 presidential election was somehow fraudulent — or any of the other people listed would actually be in attendance.

Monday’s gathering is part of the ongoing story involving county board of elections chairwoman Michella Huff and Surry County Republican Party Chair Keith Senter. Frank attended a contentious meeting between Huff and Senter and has met with each of the county commissioners to explain why he believes there were voting irregularities.

This time it will be recorded, live streamed, and will be available for any who are interested in hearing the theory from its source and then decide for themselves the merits thereof.

His theory has been presented already in other states, including testimony in a Kansas hearing last month. Their secretary of state, Republican Scott Schwab, issued a statement rebutting Frank’s theory, “These claims, without evidence, are based on supposition, conjecture, and misrepresentation of our state’s election data to apply theories regarding election activities in other states to Kansas,” Schwab wrote.

“This rhetoric has become destructive toward Kansas and the foundation of our republic. It has put our county election officers and volunteer poll workers in harm’s way and encouraged mistrust in our elections.”

North Carolina election officials are weighing in as well, ruing the fact that the board of commissioners is giving an outlet for public address for what they call “absurd and baseless theories”

“State and local elections officials across North Carolina are focused on the 2022 primary election,” read a statement released late Friday by Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections. “We have already served more than 437,000 voters who have exercised their right to vote. We encourage North Carolinians to vote early through 3 p.m. Saturday or from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at their assigned polling place, where bipartisan election officials will ensure their vote counts.

“It’s unfortunate for Surry County voters that these individuals are being given a platform to continue to spread disinformation about the 2020 general election, which has long been certified in North Carolina and across the United States,” the statement continued. “We respectfully ask the voters of Surry County to seek accurate information about elections from reliable sources, such as the Surry County Board of Elections and the State Board of Elections. Elections officials across the country – with different political affiliations – have reviewed the conspiracy theories spread by these individuals, and they are not credible. These individuals are doing nothing more than breeding distrust in our elections system, using absurd and baseless theories.

“Anyone with actual evidence of election irregularities should present it to the State Board’s Investigations Division or the law enforcement agency of their choice. A number of the individuals on the board’s agenda have been offered this opportunity, repeatedly, but have not provided any such evidence to authorities…For more information about the recounts, audits, and certification of the 2020 general election in North Carolina, please see here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/post-election-procedures-and-audits/2020-election-certification.”

Kevin Shinault, a local official with the Surry County GOP, has been vocal at commissioners’ meetings speaking during the open forum on his concerns about 2020. He said Friday that since 2010 and the birth of the Tea Party movement, there have been many more eyes on the county and its functions.

Shinault spoke of his satisfaction with the county board of commissioners and their adherence to fiscal responsibility. For the past 15 years or so, he said, the county commissioners and board of elections have been doing a good job. “I would say 90% of the people I talk to think the commissioners do a great job in holding the fiscal line.”

That is not to say he is fully satisfied, and as a retired schoolteacher he trusts his gut and his eyes. The concerns he has will not just go away and feeling like he hits a wall makes him more confident he is approaching a hidden truth. For him, the math just isn’t there and the numbers do not add up. Registration rates he says are too high, and participation rates seem out of alignment with reality. “We know there is not widespread voter fraud in Surry County,” he said by phone Friday, “but there is some, there is enough – the voter rolls have to be cleaned up.”

“This is not a top-down thing,” he went on, “I know Michella Huff, I know her dad. I want it to be known we are not coming for her, the board, or the commissioners. The county has been doing a great job.”

Surry County resident Ken Badgett saw the agenda and said, “It appears that the board has allowed its usual ‘Open Forum’ to be hijacked by election conspiracy theorists with infamous reputations. These dangerous people do not represent the best interests of the citizens of Surry County.

“Our best interests are represented by the professional staff of the board of elections and by the hundreds of local residents who honestly conduct our elections as poll workers during each election year,” he wrote.

Monday night citizens can peel back the curtain and ensure they are hearing the whole story, from the source when Dr. Frank and associates make their presentation. For all the talk of media bias and skewed perspectives, Shinault is hopeful people will take the opportunity to hear the theory and make up their own minds – as he has.