Family, fitness and fun!

Mount Airy City Schools is a unique, family-centered, school district focused on growing every child. The district has increased its market share more than 5% in the past couple of years and continues to attract families. We know that teaching children to “Lead, Innovate, and Serve” is the way to a successful future regardless of the career path students choose. Our programs and environment are built on helping students set goals and attain those goals learning lessons along the way. Mount Airy City Schools is known for innovation around the state. Innovation is solving a problem in a new and better way to produce a stronger outcome. Our schools exemplify the motto to “Lead, Innovate, and Serve.”

The state oversees accountability and growth measures for public schools and recently released Education Value-Added Assessment System growth measures for all districts. If a school grows by 1.0 then the school is considered meeting its growth measure and growing each child as predicted. If a school grows students 2.0 or greater this is equivalent to two years of growth or exceeding growth. MACS had tremendous growth last year. Students did a fantastic job when coming to school during a pandemic. All schools met or exceeded growth with many academic points showing significant growth. For example, all mathematics growth was above 2.9 and sixth-grade math reached 7.62 with Math III at 7.66. The remarkable part is that students and staff were able to exceed growth in the middle of a disrupted year.

Technology is another area in which we excel. We have technology devices for every child and in many cases two. Students utilize Chromebooks, iPads, and MacBooks while instructional staff members enjoy MacBooks and iPads. Regarding the recent rollout of iPads, one BHT mom noted, “These iPads are so great! It definitely helps to be able to read the books in Seesaw more easily compared to my phone.”

We have four inviting lunch rooms with many hot choices daily. We have more than 27 different athletic teams and offer a large catalog of academic competition teams such as Robotics, Science Olympiad, Quiz Bowl, and Future Health Professionals (HOSA). We also feature a broad arts menu including visual arts, performing arts, chorus, band, and more. Attending MACS is like attending a private school in a public school setting. We have lessons every day in areas such as language, global studies, voice, instrumental, and more that many people pay great amounts to be able to enjoy.

Don’t take our word for it listen to quotes from parents:

Regarding the most recent remote learning day, one BHT parent stated, “I truly enjoyed yesterday’s remote learning day with my son. It was adorable and fun! First grade teachers did a marvelous job engaging students!”

A citizen noting the awesomeness of our board typed, “MACS has the BEST school board anywhere. Kind individuals who are devoted to what is best for the students!”

A recent MAHS graduate claimed on social media, “MACS is the place to be!”

Our elementary schools focus on innovations by equipping their teachers with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics strategies and Leader in Me lessons. Tharrington Primary (BHT) has an amazing staff and the number one reason families choose us. Every day students enjoy engaging lessons, special area classes, and even workforce development focused on creating innovators, problem-solvers, and students who are fluent in two languages. Our dual language immersion (DLI) program has students at BHT learning Spanish throughout the day and outperforming peers across the state.

This elementary focus continues at Jones Intermediate and builds on DLI, STEAM, and Leader in Me. Art, music, Spanish for all, and other specials also continue while clubs are introduced to students. The fabulous teachers and staff at Jones work hard and are determined to grow every child. We have a gifted program that focuses on the academic giftedness of students and is a big reason families transition to Jones.

A recent Jones service event left a parent saying, “You cannot convince me that there is a better school system or better police department!” as police officers drove through to be served hot chocolate by our elementary students for a good cause.

Anyone interested in our DLI program can learn more by visiting http://bit.ly/MACSDLI or BHT’s website and clicking Students & Families. All of our rising kindergarten dates and times are found https://bit.ly/3EW0mA4 Now is the time to be registering for kindergarten, taking tours, asking questions, and attending events to get your child excited about going to school in the fall.

Our secondary approach is just as strong with Mount Airy Middle School (MAMS) and Mount Airy High School (MAHS) being in the top of the state academically. MAMS is in the top 25% of the state and MAHS is in the top 10% of the state. It’s important that the secondary schools are performing strongly as students are getting ready to go to a two-year or four-year college or enter the workforce. The skills of communication, teamwork, problem-solving, innovation, and entrepreneurship are part of our STEAM framework. We have over 100 students involved in workforce placement internships this year throughout our dedicated business community. The academic and athletic programs are second to none and help develop well-rounded students. Ninety percent of our students go on to college and many of those go into careers in the arts, engineering, health care, and trades. We have new programs in construction, drones, and science aviation as well as traditional careers such as health sciences, programming, graphic design, and carpentry.

A parent of a child who transferred from a local charter to MACS noted, “My daughter enrolled at MAMS last year in 8th grade and had a very positive experience.”

One community member commented on MAHS Club Day post online that, “MACS continues to amaze me, how they set examples for creativity in our schools.” Regarding a CTE course in graphic design, a grandparent commented “It’s great to see how schoolwork does have real world applications!!”

Our partnership with homeschool families is one of the strongest in the state. We attract homeschoolers to partner with us each year because we know our community’s students need the best support for success as well. This year we have put a K-8 STEAM Micro-school in place. It has doubled in enrollment and is a great opportunity for families who want to be hands-on in their child’s education. The micro-school is led by some of our strongest educators and they meet online with children each day while creating weekly experiences for them to interact with each other. These students come together to cook, plant gardens, learn to swim, and experience STEAM hands-on. This is a great way to have a hybrid learning experience for children.

One homeschool family noted, “This has been the best move we could have ever made for our child and her education!”

One MACS Micro-School parent noted, “We have enjoyed being involved in our kids’ learning while still having the support of their teachers.”

Is your family interested in the MACS Micro-School? Visit https://bit.ly/MACSmicro or locate this information on our website under Students & Families. Homeschoolers can learn more about our growing partnership by visiting http://bit.ly/HSpartnership

For families wishing to better understand what MACS has to offer them and for current families wishing to see what is found at the next school, visit https://bit.ly/AboutMACS21-22 There you will find a brochure highlighting many opportunities found in our system. Anyone wishing to schedule a tour can visit http://bit.ly/MACStour.

Be a step ahead by having your enrollment forms ready to go. Visit http://bit.ly/MACSenroll to see the forms and what is needed. Contact any staff member or administrator by visiting https://bit.ly/MACSstaff

Have more questions? We have FAQs for you. Just visit http://bit.ly/MACSFAQs or our website and click Students & Families.

It’s never too late to become a Granite Bear.