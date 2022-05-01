Family, fitness and fun!

A young couple dances at one of the many functions held at Reeves Community Center over the years.
Here is a picture from the groundbreaking for the Reeves YMCA, dated Jan. 30, 1951. Pictured from left are R.D. George, W.F. Carter Jr., Mayor James F. Yokley, Charles M. Gravers, J.H. Crossingham, Hugh Merritt, D.C Lewis, and J.R. Smith.
Synchronized swimmers work on their routine in this photo taken from the early 1960s.
This is a view from the front of the Reeves YMCA Community Center as it looked on opening day 1952.
Reeves Community Center has played host to many different classes and organizations. Here, a couple of karate instructors demonstrate combat techniques for students.
“The ‘Y’ described as ‘the finest in the South,’ will be open to public inspection at the formal opening and the YMCA officials cordially invite the people of Mount Airy, Surry County, North Carolina, and Virginia to attend the long-awaited event. Over 3,000 people are expected to attend.” Mount Airy News, May 2, 1952.
May 4, marks 70 years since the Reeves YMCA center opened for the first time near downtown Mount Airy.
The recreation site located at 113 S Renfro Street has boasted decades of programming for children and adults alike. Families all over Surry County and beyond have used the resources of this community gathering place to stay in shape, participate in group sports, and cool off on hot summer days.
John M. Reeves, a Mount Airy native, donated $150,000 to a local YMCA project that was being promoted by J.F. Yokley within the county. This campaign began in 1943 and received attention and donors from all over the Mount Airy community and surrounding towns and communities.
The groundbreaking for the building happened seven years later. Some news articles consider Dec. 20, 1950, as the official date; others say Jan. 30, 1951. Regardless of the start date, this new project was projected to contain some of the newest technology and modern designs. The original building plans outlined a four-story structure; these were soon changed because of the availability of materials and other resources due to war-time constraints.
In February of 1952, the Reeves YMCA was granted a charter from the national organization, allowing the YMCA organization to run the center, while Reeves Community Center still owned the facility. The following months saw multiple news articles about the community center’s programs, staff, facilities, and funding. A large formal opening for the facilities was held on May 4, 1952, at 3 p.m. and this celebration even included a large parade down Main Street where many kids rode their bicycles. The project total came in at around $600,000 and had a lot to show for it.
Once opened, Reeves housed a state-of-the-art snack bar that served sandwiches and soft drinks, a dining space, and a fully equipped kitchen. The 10 Brunswick bowling alleys, a leader in the bowling industry, cost 10 cents for kids willing to set their pins, 15 cents for league games, and 20 cents for normal recreation. Two outdoor pools offered swimming and exercise and countless other equipment was added to the gymnasium and other rec rooms.
Through the years, some things have changed. In 1984, $1 million was raised to renovate the then 32-year-old building. The bowling lanes, snack bar, and kitchen were removed, as well as other edits helped to keep Reeves up to date on more modern recreation trends. In 1995 one of the two pools was enclosed to create an all-weather swimming facility.
Sometime during the 1970s, the original agreement with the YMCA was dropped and Reeves Community Center was self-operated. In 2005 the City of Mount Airy incorporated the Reeves Community Center under the umbrella of the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation. Today the center boasts more than 60,000 square feet of recreation space, including basketball courts, pools, cycling rooms, a sauna, and more. The facility is still offering group events, such as camps during the summer. Stop by sometime this week and say happy anniversary or simply get your sweat on.
Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478, extension 229.