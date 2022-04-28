April 28, 2022 John Peters II Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Area children and youth — along with their families — will have the chance for some traditional summer fun, along with a free hot dog meal, on Saturday at Westwood Park.

The Surry/Stokes Friends of Youth Inc. will be bringing back its annual family and fishing day from a two-year pandemic-forced break. This year’s event, formally known as a Healthy Family Hooplah, will include games for the kids, face painting, the hot dog meal, and plenty of fishing in a freshly stocked Tumbling Rock Reservoir.

The group will have of free rods, reels, and bait for folks to use as well, according to Tamara Veit of the Friends of Youth.

“There will be plenty of fish stocked,” she said. “Anyone will be able to just drop a line in and catch some fish.”

Not only can folks keep their fish for grilling or cooking, every caught fish earns a ticket, and each ticket is worth a prize.

“The Women’s League of Mount Airy has donated tons and tons of prizes,” she said.

As for the hot dog meal, Veit said the Mount Airy Police Department will be on hand with grills, working to keep hungry fishers full.

“And everything is free,” she emphasized.

Prior to the pandemic, the event was an annual gathering, started first by the Women’s League, who then partnered with the Friends of Youth to keep the event going.

“It gives families something healthy to do,” she said of the day’s events. “We’re not sitting staring at screens. They’s getting out, talking, catching fish…having fun.”

She said her group will even be offering shuttle rides from the parking lot at the top of the hill down to the fishing and playing area, so that long climb is not even an excuse to stay away.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will be on hand as well, to help out with the fishing.

“Say there’s a single mom who’s never been fishing in her life, she can show up with two or three kids,” and the commission will have someone there to help get the group started, and help them out when they catch some fish.

For more experienced fishing fans, Veit said the water is open as well, and folks can bring their own equipment if they desire. Anyone age 16 or older, however, will need a valid fishing permit. Youth younger than that do not need one.

With the event being cancelled over the past two years because of the pandemic, Veit said she’s not sure exactly how many people will take part, but she’s hoping for a big crowd.

“In 2019, we had more than 400 people,” she said, and the organizers are hoping for an equal, or greater, turn-out this time.

The Healthy Family Hooplah gets underway at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. Anyone wanting more information can call 336-789-9064.