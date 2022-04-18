Easter celebrations are a long time local tradition

Easter Monday was a day of recreation for nearly all people in the region with businesses, and schools usually closed. Any place with a large open area, such as Green Hill Mill north of town on Lovills Creek shown in this photo from Easter Monday 1897, was treated as public space. Pictured, left to right, are Susan Callaway, P.S. Rothrock, Savannah Satterfield, Minnie Haynes, Lizzie Satterfield, and Zella Moore
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Train excursions from Winston to Mount Airy, Greensboro to Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy to Danville were commonly arranged for Easter Monday. Home Guard maneuvers, picnics, baseball games, dances, and climbing to the top of Pilot Knob were popular with the younger set. As seen in this undated image from about the turn of the 20th century, they climbed in long skirts and shirt waists.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Greeting cards were commonly exchanged from the late 1800s on. A selection from the museum’s collection range from the 1910s to about 1945. The “Happy Easter to My Mother” was sent by Mae V. Jones Mock to Mary Ann Wolf Jones. The butterflies from a friend of Prof. JD Minnick who lived in Shippensburg, Penn., and his daughter, Ruth, received the girl in the red coat from her friend Ruby.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Easter, no matter when it falls, marks the coming of spring and has been celebrated with exuberance for centuries. Many bits of farm wisdom revolve around “the signs” and Easter is an important milepost in the signs.
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox which means the earliest it can happen is March 22 and the latest is April 25 in any given year — prime planting time for a number of garden staples.
The Herbalist Almanac of 1931, from the Dault and Lucy Sawyers homeplace in Shoalsm advised under the heading, “When to Plant, Harvest, etc. By the Moon and Moon Signs” that the lucky days for April that year were the second and third which were noted to be the best days to marry that month. That was Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.
“Plant Irish potatoes, bed sweet potatoes, put out onion sets, sow onion seeds, beets, turnips, carrots, parsnips radishes, artichokes and peanuts on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 13th and 14th,” it continued. Soil was considered to be the most fertile on Good Friday according to wide-spread folk wisdom of the time.
Although the region had members of the Jewish faith, and, presumably, other non-Christian religious faiths from Colonial times, the vast majority of people across Surry, Stokes, Carroll in Virginia, and other counties of the area identified as some form of Christian. The earliest newspapers we have from the region give a great deal of ink to Easter folklore and religious reporting.
As Holy Week approached, newspapers of the region carried reporting on special worship services, commercial sales, community events, and outings.
In the early- to mid-20th century the churches of Mount Airy coordinated union Good Friday services, moving between churches from one year to the next and all the pastors taking a role in the three-hour services. In April 1943, when so many local men and women were engaged in the Second World War, the words spoken from the cross were presented as lessons on pardon, human care, loneliness, and human need.
Easter Sunday, of course, was, and still is, a heavily attended church service. The Elkin Times ran an article on April 15, 1897 about the Moravian tradition of musicians greeting Easter morn with brass instruments calling worshippers to the cemetery in the chill dark hours to commemorate the empty tomb. “The procedure of the service is so timed,” it read, “that the musico-prayerful (sic) rejoicing reaches its highest expression just as the sun rises.”
Other denominations tended to have quieter and later services with everyone wearing their literal ‘Sunday Best.’ Many letters and news articles from the 1800s through the 1950s indicate Easter services involved more music or other changes to the usual Sunday services.
“Rev. G.M. Burcham preached to 800 people at the Rock House on the Brushies, five miles from Jonesville last Sunday,” reported The Elkin Times April, 22, 1897. Though we find such reports over several years, we can’t find clear explanations of what this place was or where it was.
The holiday drew adult children to celebrate with family whether they were traveling in from a new home in Greensboro or Tennessee or coming from Salem Academy or Fort Bragg. Such trips were often noted in the Mount Airy News or Elkin Tribune.
If Holy Week involved more-than-usual time in church, Easter Monday took a turn to the secular. The Danville Reporter noted in 1909 a Stokes County superstition that working on Easter Monday would mean the loss of a cow so folks played with determination.
“Easter Monday promises to be more largely observed this year than usual in this part of the state,” reported the Twin-City Sentinel on April 9, 1914. “The events in different parts of the country will bring the people together for a day of social intercourse and can hardly fail to do good in that it will make the people realize more fully their oneness and engender a spirit of good fellowship.”
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is a local freelance writer, researcher, and genealogist.
Cassandra Johnson is the director of programs and education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Cana, Virginia.