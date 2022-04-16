Southern seeks to improve ambulance fleet

Emergency Services Director Eric Southern made his budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-23 this past week before the county commissioners.
In the hot seat for the first-time last week was Eric Southern who oversees emergency services for Surry County. “I can confirm, this is an uncomfortable seat,” he said before making his first budget proposal to the board of county commissioners.
Still in his first year as director, Southern is no stranger to mechanisms of county government. He knows the end game with budgeting. “The bottom line is to save the taxpayers money.”
His department is one of service and its three branches Emergency Management, Fire Marshal’s Office, and EMS all have the laser focused goal of public safety in mind. To do what is required means his team needs the right vehicles, equipment, and training.
You cannot provide first aid when you cannot access the patients, so an improvement to county ambulances is needed. The Type I ambulance with power lift system is what Southern would like to see the county invest in.
In certain environments, the county is relying on equipment arriving on scene with the local volunteer fire department or rescue squad. “We are a rural county; we have to go off road. There have been times we had to load a patient on a pickup truck and bring them to the ambulance because the ambulance can’t get there.”
This could lead to a lack of availability should multiple incidents happen at the same time. The county and volunteer fire departments have a mandate to send a response to all alarm calls, when the bell goes off – an engine is rolling. Two fires in Bannertown at the same time may explain why you see a White Plains fire engine outside their fire district, they are providing redundant coverage for community protection.
“Through the years we rely on the squads to bring their ambulance, again that’s a volunteer service, so we started to look at what we could do if we don’t have that,” he said.
The Type I ambulance would be a pronounced change for the county. They are beefier with a sturdier frame, elongated nose, and improved suspension over the in-use Type III ambulances. Their 4×4 suspension would allow for crews to reach areas previous models could not.
Power lift systems are the improvement over power stretchers that the county now uses. Ever mindful of the budget the board noted those stretchers had already dropped workers comp claims due to back injuries from this department dramatically. Five of eleven ambulances now have power lift, Southern would like to retrofit the remainder.
Instead of the battery-operated scissor lifting stretchers, the power lift does the work “so (the crew) doesn’t have to pick them up and put them in the truck. It saves backs, we have people of different heights and sizes, so people must adjust for that.”
Patient and crew safety are of concern, so a longer nose may protect the cab from deer strike, as would the addition of grill guards. “We had a deer strike about three years ago and it rolled up the hood – it pushed the windshield in but didn’t break. Stokes and Yadkin say these grill guards work and they get a lot more strikes than we do.”
“We use Type III, the engine is a little bit into the cab area, and have a shorter front end,” Southern explained of the difference. “The box sits on the chassis itself and this led to complaints over the years.”
“It’s a box, on a frame with four bolts. No suspension, no ride system, and we do long distance transport so to Charlotte Mecklenburg, or Winston-Salem – you know the conditions of the roads. I got a “Y’all are great, this is not a complaint, but…” letter just the other day, because the ride was bad.”
A rough ride adds to anxiety for the passengers Southern noted, something they have enough of already. He wants the riders to feel more comfortable on long rides, but of late the need for the long-distance patient transport has fallen off.
“Thankfully right now we have been able to use other services. Before whenever we had transports for Hugh Chatham of Northern Regional, we were the primary services. If they had one, we took it.” Atrium and Novant have each been staffing an ambulance in the county and can take over some transport roles. “Those long-distance transports for the last almost month and a half, we have not done.”
Northern Regional also recently received approval from the commissioners to apply for their own ambulance franchise under a five-year charter. The move to allow for such charter was given strong support from County Manager Chris Knopf and Southern.
Northern would then be responsible for transporting their own patients for discharge or in transfer between hospitals. Commissioner Eddie Harris noted that bringing Northern Regional’s ambulance service online was no doubt “going to alleviate pressure on (the county’s) service.”
Southern agreed and recounted to the board again, as he had in February, how the hot time is 5 p.m. That is when discharges from hospitals put patients in motion, and the freeing up of beds creates opening for transfers. He said his crews were running transports and transfers until the pre-dawn hours and that has taken a toll on his crews.
Other highlights from within the budget are replacing end of life fire protection suits, “they do have a shelf life.” The new suits will be good to go for twenty years he said.
To be the prepared means to train for all situations. Improved training dummies can now “hook up to a heart monitor, generate a heart rhythm, even hear breathing – it really adds to the realism.”
The Marshal’s office needed gas monitors in the mobile data terminals – replacing ones that have aged out. The gas monitors support the department with carbon monoxide alarms and the mobile data terminals they use for inspection reports.
The county’s fiscal year begins on July 1 and final budget approvals will be forthcoming.