Southern seeks to improve ambulance fleet

Parking on the grass may have been frowned on, but there was little choice as Cross Creek Country Club was packed Thursday evening for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Awards dinner.

A crowd of more than 170 gathered for networking and to give credit to deserving local businesses. After the hungry crowd of folks got dinner plates and procured a slice of cake — it was time to give out the hardware.

In a room full of movers and shakers of Surry County, there was something apt that the first award went to the Administrative Professional of the Year. Melanie Clark was recognized for her over 20 years of service at Rogers Realty & Auction Company by Wendy Guy of RidgeCrest.

“Take a minute, take a day, come by and you will be treated to one of the most loyal, and genuine people you will ever meet,” Deidre Rogers said. Clark called her time at Rogers “the most rewarding experience of my life. I am so grateful, and God has truly blessed me to be a part of such a great team.”

Todd Ennis of Wayne Farms presented the Agri-Business of the Year award to Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse Inc. Judy and Jim Mitchell, both NCSU alumni, started in 1979 on an extra lot before moving to their current location in 1993. Collins offered, “If you are frustrated by a tree or shrub, go ask them they are the experts.”

Their willingness to share information, as well as efforts to modernize the operation with environmental improvements to save energy and water, are admirable attributes to be sure. Jim Mitchell added though that growing the operation to nine full timers while staying married for 46 and in business with Judy for 43 years as one of his proudest accomplishments.

Mount Airy News Publisher Sandy Hurley presented the Ambassador of the Year Award to Joe Zalescik, owner of a business that people are simply going nuts over: Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts. The Mount Airy City At-Large Commissioner regaled with two tight minutes of standup comedy disguised as his acceptance speech. Being a transplant to Mount Airy who started his business in the early pandemic days, he had no idea what to expect.

“I am really thankful to have gotten to know people through the chamber,” he said. “I also know that I can look through the chamber guide to find the services I need from another chamber member.” In a room full of members, the Ambassador of the Year was still hawking the benefits of the chamber: The U.S. Department of State should take note of such skill.

Wendy Wood of Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation explained that plant manager Rocky Killon of Shenandoah Furniture has opened their doors for field trips, mentoring, and internships for local students as she presented Shenandoah with the Business and Education Partner Award.

“Anything the school systems have asked; Rocky has responded yes without hesitation.” she said. “The impact Rocky and Shenandoah have had on kids in this area is tremendous.”

Killon spoke highly of student internship programs, “If you’re not in the intern system, or not working with the school system: get involved, you’ll enjoy it. You may hear it, about this generation but I promise you; we have great students today they are very smart, intelligent, bright, and willing to get involved.”

In an unintentional double dip, Rogers Realty & Auction was back to accept the Business Longevity Award. Founded in 1964 and Bracky Rogers and wife Wanda based the business on the golden rule. What stands today is a company that their employees refer to as family.

Treating customers with ethics allowed them to oversee “hundreds of millions of dollars” in transactions while building trust along the way. The fact that Bracky may “come in a little later and leave a little earlier” can be forgiven by his staff because he still makes a mean strawberry cake.

Rogers said he has a great staff, and the best agents around. That is an important thing as Realtors can be ambassadors themselves. Collins remarked, “Often they are the first impression of a new community on a buyer, and that can make all the difference.”

Reeves Community Center is one of the crown jewels of Mount Airy’s recreation options. However, the Reeves Community Center Foundation that formed in 2005 has a program that may be going under radar.

For kids who cannot afford activities, the foundation subsidizes partial or complete payment of membership fees or activity fees for recreational opportunities so they can share in the experiences. Lance Mueller presented The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award to the Reeves Community Center Foundation for their ongoing support that allows more kids a chance to join in.

A new award for 2021 was the Entrepreneur of the Year. Betsy Tarn of Xtreme! Marketing presented Will Pfitzner of LazerEdge with Entrepreneur of the Year. Pfitzner, a graduate of Mount Airy High and NCSU who studied bio medical engineering, has been making a name for himself locally in short order.

His design business was meant at first to make gifts for friends during college, and that turned into a side hustle – just a way to make extra money. The pull of his passion, and an enterprising spirit called his name, and he threw himself into LazerEdge.

“The support of my family and this community means the world to me,” he said. “This is just the beginning for myself, and this is just the beginning for the youth of this community.”

The winner of the Excellence in Tourism Award, presented by Jenny Smith of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, went to another spousal powerhouse. Chris and Pam Bastin of Heart & Soul Bed and Breakfast have created a B&B experience here in Mount Airy that could be called legendary.

In the modern world of online shopping and more reviews to sort through than there is time, positive reviews certainly drive traffic back to Heart & Soul repeatedly. “With over 500 reviews in Trip Advisor, they have a 97% 5-star rating,” Smith read from a stack of reviews. “These reviews, I could read any of them: ‘Best experience at a B&B,’ ‘We feel like family when we visit,’ ‘We can’t wait to get back,’ are just a few.”

Recently, Darren Lewis has been busy changing roles within the city. A long-time employee of Parks and Recreation, Lewis was the assistant director from 2005-21 at which time he took over as the interim city manager. New City Manager Stan Farmer called Lewis, now the assistant city manager, “a dedicated public servant.”

“I love my job, not many can say that,” Lewis said as he also took time to thank his family for being so supportive of his work.” For his flexibility and continuing service to the community Lewis received the Outstanding Public Servant Award by Jennifer Laurel of Carport Central/Cibirix.

The chamber’s highest award went to an institution that for the last two years has been running at flank speed. The Surry County Economic Development Council presented to Northern Regional Hospital the 2021 Business of the Year, which CEO Chris Lumsden accepted calling it, “Quite an honor.”

Lumsden thanked the 1,000 employees of NRH for their tireless work during the pandemic. “I admire the people who serve every single day patients from this community and this region. We have a dedicated, compassionate, and committed group of caregivers.

“As I think about some of our successes over the last two years: we served 1,500 COVID inpatients and saw the highest acuity level of care in the history of NRH. That is an indication of how sick the patients are.

“We did 70,000 COVID tests, served over 500,000 patients in two years, had 60,000 visits to the emergency departments, and saw 20,000 patients at our Urgent Care that opened in November 2020.”

People-powered care means helping the patients but helping the employees as well. NRH has invested $1.5 million in employee assistance so they can go back to school, “because people are our lifeline,” Lumsden said.

The staff “has not missed a beat” while at the same time NRH has modernized patient records, achieved high marks in patient safety rating, and continued a two-fold focus: grow their people and grow their services.

“Just like many of you, if not all of you, NRH was tested. We were tested to our core again and again,” Lumsden offered in summation. “We are honored to accept this award on behalf of everyone who works for or who is impacted by the work we do at Northern Regional Hospital.”