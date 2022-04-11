Not in tornado alley does not mean all clear

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

A new school year is upon us and again Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) shows up for children. We were back five days a week face-to-face last year with health and wellness precautions in place. We had a very successful year and graduated some wonderful seniors.

This year we are back and showing up every day. We are showing up to support students’ needs, grow children, challenge them academically, grow them artistically, and cheer them on in their favorite sports. Each day is a day to encourage and celebrate their successes and help them navigate life’s challenges.

The main health and wellness tools we need will be the vaccination and masks. These will help us have another outstanding year, keeping children in school, and keeping staff and students safe. In 2021, MACS is showing up for every single child and is grateful for a community that puts others first by helping all children be successful.

The challenging year we have completed has taught us what really matters. We know that relationships and every day activities were often taken for granted. Not having all sports or having them at different times during the year was difficult. We believe deeply that our children need help to learn how to Lead, Innovate, and Serve now more than ever.

There are many ways that our personnel are showing up for children and re-evaluating what really matters. Our bus drivers are driving students to school every day. Our ridership has almost doubled over last year and we are thankful for the Smart Bus tools that will allow parents to know exactly where their children are, when the bus will arrive, and how to plan for their pickup. The bus drivers are often the same drivers throughout the children’s elementary school years and make a huge impression on children to keep coming to school and giving their best. Our cafeteria workers and our custodians talk to the students every day and make sure they have what they need to flourish in the school environment. Our children need hot meals and adults who care about them. The cafeterias will be in full usage this year with lots of great food choices. When students are learning remotely they are not guaranteed meals and over half of our students have some food insecurity issues at home.

Showing up for students can take on many faces from our teacher assistants, to our teachers, to our specialists in all areas. These staff members show up every day with fantastic lessons planned in the areas of science, math, reading, writing, social studies, music, arts, health and wellness, physical education, foreign languages and the list goes on. Our staff are experts in their fields and many of them have multiple degrees. They spend endless hours working on lessons that motivate, connect, and challenge students to be their best. We are grateful every day for our teachers and staff. They show up every day for students.

The administrators in our buildings have worked all summer. Their busiest time is often in the summer, hosting industry tours, providing school tours, offering training, ordering resources, preparing their buildings, running summer programs, and getting everything ready to show up for students. We had over half of our students attend summer programming this year to get a great start on the upcoming school year. We know that administrators are grossly underpaid for the amount of hours they put in but they have been some of the best mentors and encouragement for staff and students. Gratitude is in our heart for administrators who could have chosen other careers but they are dedicated to growing the next generation of leaders in our students.

We want to encourage you to look up, look around, and show up for children. Every day we have coaches who work with young people in extracurricular activities and sports to make sure their students are mentored and appreciated. We have reading coaches and Lego League coaches along with many volunteers who use their gifts, talents, and abilities to show up for children. We have a volunteer Board of Education that meets throughout the year and attends student events to show that they care about students and staff. How can you show up for children this year?

Instead of focusing on philosophical debates that may or may not affect your community, focusing only on your children, or getting caught up on social media controversies we ask that you show up for all children. Put aside distractions from the real work of caring for others and use your energy and amazing gifts to help others. There are many opportunities available today where you can engage with schools: write an encouraging note each day to your students’ teachers or coaches, volunteer to provide food for families, provide shadowing or internships opportunities, work with the Blue Bear Bus that takes activities and wifi to the community, help struggling readers, coach children in sports or the arts, fund special projects and events, join our mentoring program to work with an at-risk student throughout the year, or anything else that comes to you as a way to give back.

Our community has been amazing and that is why we are successful. We have the most students we have ever had in MACS and we want to make sure they all have goals that can help them achieve and that will impact them forever. Showing up for children is doing the hard work, putting in the long hours, and grappling with barriers to success so they can be overcome.

MACS is doing this work in the sphere in which we can control. We hope you will decide to show up for children in concrete ways that matter. Reach out to your local teacher, staff member, principal, coach, and others to encourage them and volunteer to show up for children with us. We hope you will be part of the MACS Granite Bear family. Visit us at http://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us to see all the great ways you can help show up for students.