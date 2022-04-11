Not in tornado alley does not mean all clear

A home on Gladesboro Road in Laurel Fork, Virginia, is left with no roof after the heavy storms that passed through the area March 23.
David Broyles | The Carroll News
The 2017 EF-2 tornado which passed through parts of Stokes County.
Photograph of the Stoneville tornado as it crossed US Route 220 just southwest of Stoneville on March 20, 1998.
Courtesy of National Weather Service, Blacksburg, Va.
News clipping about the tornado that hit Mount Airy Furniture Co. in 1897.
A little more than two weeks ago, many of us got news we’ve all become familiar with, a tornado watch alert from the National Weather Service. That tornado watch turned into a tornado warning and an EF-2 tornado with winds reaching up to 122 miles per hour touched down outside of Hillsville, Virginia, in neighboring Carroll County, Virginia.
Like many families in the area that night, mine gathered in front of the television to watch the weather reports as we made plans about what to do if the power went out, roads were blocked, or a tornado actually touched down. Afterwards as I stayed awake listening to the wind snapping off branches outside, it hit me that tornado season had truly started.
Surry County actually ranks below average nationally in tornado occurrences, but we still have tornadic activity and a tornado season. Though spring is our official tornado season, they can happen any time of year. Surry specifically has a bit of history with late summer and fall tornados.
The tornado that touched down last month wasn’t the biggest we’ve ever had, nor was it the most powerful, the farthest traveled, or most destructive. But, to put it in perspective we didn’t begin keeping records of tornadoes until 1950 in the state of North Carolina (as well as much of the US). So, as we look back on the storm’s histories that have earned those accolades, recording weather history like this is still relatively new. I may not reference the biggest or strongest tornado that has ever occurred, but I can surely speak of the ones that we were able to record.
The only pre-database recorded tornado I could find for this area occurred in 1897. This particular twister hit the Mount Airy Furniture Co. which once resided where South Street is now. O. H. Yokley Sr. even recalled, “I remember that day; we had a privy (outhouse) next door to the packing room, and the storm blew it to the top of Bannertown Hill-about a mile and a half from here.”
Surry County is not prone to seeing very large tornados. EF-0 (40-72 mph winds) and EF-1 (73-112 mph winds) are the most frequent. The 2011 tornado that touched down in Cana, Virginia and destroyed a gas station on the side of U.S. 52 was an EF-0. Another local example of a small tornado is the 2010 twister that touched down on Highway 89 north of Raven Knob Boy Scout Camp that took down trees and caused minor structural damage.
One of the most memorable EF-1s happened in February 2016 when the community of Ararat, Virginia, just a few miles over the state line, was hit and hundreds of downed trees on the road along with multiple destroyed buildings were reported.
We every once in a while get an EF-2 (113-157 mph winds) like we did last month. Another example is the 2013 tornado that touched down in neighboring Stokes County on May 24, 2017, and left more than 900 homes without power. The September 2004 tornado in Henry County, Virginia (north of Martinsville) was also an EF-2 and arguably caused the most monetary damage of any tornado within this area, racking up $53.8 million worth of property damage to the city as it wrecked dozens of cars, hit a factory, and then barreled into a residential area.
EF-3 tornados (158 – 206 mph winds) are more of a rarity for the area. The closest ones we have had were three in the Winston-Salem area between 1985-1989, but the most historic happened an hour east in Rockingham County on March 20, 1998. This particular tornado was one of ten to drop in the state that day, and at roughly half a mile wide it traveled twelve miles reaching wind speeds of 170 miles per hour destroying 500-600 homes, countless businesses, and killing two people while injuring dozens more.
No reported deaths have been recorded due to a tornado in Surry County from what I’ve found, but we did have an out of season November twister in 1992 that resulted in 13 people being injured which set the record for the most injuries due to a tornado event.
There have been more than 40 reported tornados in Surry County since 1950 when we started truly keeping records, countless more before that, and all of our neighbors in surrounding counties have shared the same fate. The one thing they have always all had in common? They all thought it would never happen to them.
During the historic 1998 Rockingham County tornado their fire chief, Jake Hundley, was reported saying “The size and the magnitude of that tornado was just unexperienced around here. Nobody had ever seen anything that big.”
It’s an important time to remember that we may not have these events often, but they are a part of our history, and they can happen in our communities. So, the next time you get those National Weather Service alerts about tornados remember your history and stay safe.
Cassandra Johnson is the director of programs and education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Cana, Virginia.